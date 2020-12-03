Poll: MBTA cutbacks opposed

BOSTON — A majority of Massachusetts residents oppose proposed cuts to train, ferry and bus services and want the Legislature to find money to cover the MBTA’s budget gaps, according to a new poll.
The survey, conducted by MassINC Polling Group, found 66% of respondents oppose the T’s plans to shrink rail service, close stations and make other cuts to offset revenue gaps next year. A similar percentage of those surveyed say they want lawmakers to intervene to prevent the cuts.
MassINC President Steve Koczela said the survey suggests people who relied on transit before the pandemic are planning to resume using it after a vaccine becomes widely available, and they don’t want T services to be cut.
“With the news about vaccines, there’s some light at the end of a long dark tunnel,” he said in a statement. “How and whether people commute to work will depend on the options available to them, including the frequency and reliability of service on the MBTA.”
The T’s Fiscal and Management Control Board is considering plans to cut an estimated $130 million in spending by shutting down two-dozen bus routes, ferry service and weekend service on the commuter rail.
The agency faces an estimated $580 million budget gap in the fiscal year that begins next July, caused largely by steep declines in ridership due to the pandemic.
Under the agency’s cost cutting proposal, which still requires the control board’s approval, commuter rail service on most lines would be dramatically cut by shutting down the system on weekends and after 9 p.m. on weekdays.
Subway lines would run 20% less often during peak hours and 40% less frequently during off-peak times. Buses would also run at reduced frequency.
Both subway and bus service would stop at midnight.
Plans also call for closing commuter rail stations, including Prides Crossing in Beverly on the Rockport line, and postponing some capital projects.
The cost-cutting plans don’t call for raising fares, which went up last year on the commuter rail and subway by about 6% to pay for system upgrades.
T officials say the cuts would be temporary and services could be restored as ridership increases or if the state gets another infusion of federal funds.
But the MassINC survey — which polled 1,340 respondents between Nov. 19-30 — found only 36% believed the T will fully restore service once cuts are made.
