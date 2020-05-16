SALEM — Despite university life being thrown asunder by COVID-19, Salem State University President John Keenan says the end-of-year rites of passage are still playing out where they can.
One is happening routinely right outside his office, out of which he sees the Sullivan Building at the corner of Lafayette Street and Loring Avenue.
"Over 1,000 students have picked up their caps and gowns this week, and they'll find their way up there and end up taking pictures in front of the sign with some of their family and friends," Keenan said. "And cars are going by and honking and celebrating our students.
"It's a great time of year for any academic institution," Keenan added, "celebrating the achievements of their students."
Celebrations this year are far from normal, of course. Rules barring public gatherings beyond a handful of people make things like 1,300-student graduation ceremonies well beyond impossible.
A ceremony celebrating the achievements of 600 graduate students would've taken place Thursday, and two ceremonies for 1,300 undergrads would've happened Saturday. But at least part of that process will still play out as the university virtually confers degrees in an online ceremony at noon.
"Our students have worked tremendously hard in the courses of their academic career here, both in the classroom and out of the classroom," Keenan said. "This is really quite a celebration and achievement for them — many being the first-generation students, the first in their family to walk across the stage. We're not really able to give them the opportunity to do that live, so we'll have the ability to celebrate with them (Saturday)."
The students, meanwhile, are also finding ways to celebrate. That includes a rolling rally at 10 a.m. around South Salem, two hours before degrees are conferred virtually. The procession begins at the O'Keefe Center parking lot on Canal Street.
Marc Centrella, a graduating business major, has been working for about a month to set up the parade. He said the act was inspired by the countless birthday celebrations and rolling rallies of support that people have done in recent weeks by simply getting in their cars and driving in unison.
With the university planning a stage-walking commencement for next spring to honor this year's class, Centrella said members of the Class of 2020 "need something to look forward to" more immediately. A graduation-day parade and opportunity for students to toot their own horns — literally — accomplishes that.
But for Centrella, the parade isn't just for students to make noise and celebrate what they've accomplished.
"Not only am I the one working hard, it's (also) family, friends," he said. "This brings hope and just some joy to families, something they can look forward to."
Looking ahead to uncertain future
The university has a lot more to deal with than acknowledging the graduating class, however. With Gov. Charlie Baker due to go over the future of the state's shutdown on Monday, Salem State is also trying to prepare for school returning in the fall.
"Right now, we're looking at and evaluating the capacity of our classrooms. Will a classroom that once fit 24 now fit 12, because we're going to try to keep students six feet apart?" Keenan said. "Looking at some very highly trafficked areas, do we need to put in plexiglass?"
Then there's the issue of student housing. Keenan said the university is working to provide a single bedroom for every student who wants to live in housing, for example.
Everything hinges on what comes down Monday, Keenan said. From there, "we'll have a plan in place, certainly, for September."
"We're trying to cross every T and dot every I," he said, "so that we can enable our campus to come back and be vibrant."
