Pop-up park needs support in Danvers 

DANVERS —The town is hoping to give the downtown’s post-pandemic economic recovery a little boost by transforming the parking lot in front of CVS and Panini Pizzeria into a temporary park where locals can sit down, share a meal and play games.
In order to make that pop-up park, or PUP, a reality, the project team is attempting to rally the community and raise $8,000 which would go towards furnishing the 3,000 square foot space located at the intersection of Maple and Conant Streets.
If the team is able to pull together the $8,000, Massachusetts Development will match that amount, according to Pendergast.
“This is a grant driven initiative,” said Georgia Pendergast, a planner in the Danvers Department of Land Use and Community Services, adding that Massachusetts Development launched the initiative as a way to promote the growth of downtown communities and support local businesses. “When we saw that grant opportunity, we thought ‘that's perfect for downtown Danvers.’”
Pendergast said if the town secures the grant, the money will go towards an approximately 600 square-foot section of the PUP dedicated to outdoor gaming. Pendergast said the space could include activities like cornhole, ping pong or life-size chess.
The grant from Mass Development would be in addition to a $58,000 grant from the Massachusetts Department of Transportation Winter Shared Streets and Spaces program.
“A large chunk of that ($58,000) will go towards the components in the PUP, so like a lot of the planters that we will have— those are pretty expensive— and the safety barriers are thousands of dollars,” Pendergast said. “Those larger pieces are funded through that.”
Nick Campion, the assistant director of the town Recreation Department and member of the project team, said town employees first began kicking around the idea for a temporary park a few years ago.
“We had a vision to bring a project like this to life in the downtown and to try to benefit the businesses down there and provide a sort of safe and inclusive space for the community to enjoy all the businesses we have down there,” he said.
Prior to the pandemic, Campion said he had several ideas for events and programs at the PUP which would promote community engagement with the downtown.
“We had a lot of pre-COVID ideas that obviously with current guidelines and restrictions we can’t offer,” he said, adding “If those restrictions were to loosen a bit, we might go down that road again.”
Pendergast acknowledged that some residents and local businesses expressed concern over the loss of parking.
“I think making any change, especially in downtown Danvers which is really like a home for a lot of people, is going to seem like a big change,” she said. “We wanted to make sure people were involved in the process.”
Pendergast said the project team took input from the community, local businesses and the Select Board into consideration while crafting the final plans.
“We did change the plan (based on that input),” she said, adding that most of the changes were related to the loss of parking. “There is a handicap spot in the park area, so we will be replacing that, whether it’s right near the post office or along CVS. We want to make sure we still provide that handicap parking. The businesses were also a little concerned because the parking there is quick, great for just running in and coming back out in 10-15 minutes. So when that is taken away, what we are hoping to do is provide more 15 minute parking, so we could change some of the existing parking we have now to 15 minute parking . That was something the businesses suggested that we hadn't thought of, and we were happy to get that feedback.”
Because the park is temporary, Pendergast said parking would be available in the space again come winter.
“It's not permanent. It won't be up for a year, just June through late fall, weather dependent,” she said. “If it's a mild fall, then maybe early winter, but come winter everything will be taken down and stored. If we see people aren't really enjoying it and they really need that parking, we will put it back, but if we see that the community loves it and they are using it for as long as they could, we could work towards making it more permanent, and we would work towards maybe allocating more funds towards making a great community space.”
Pendergast said the temporary, pop-up nature of the park also gives the town flexibility to set the park up somewhere else in town if needed.
Overall, both Pendergast and Campion said community feedback about the park has been positive.
“A lot of people are saying ‘oh my gosh, this sounds great,’ and we've had a lot of talk about it which, for us, validates our excitement for the project and shows us that the people interested in using it are excited and donating," Pendergast said.
Campion said if anyone has additional ideas for the park and potential community engagement programing, they can email planning@danversma.gov
||||