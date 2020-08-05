SALEM — The Essex County Probate and Family Court has been closed at least until Friday due to someone testing positive for COVID-19, according to the court's website.
The courthouse, located next door to the Ruane Judicial Center, reopened along with other courts last month.
The Ruane Judicial Center, which handles juvenile, district, superior and housing court cases, remains open.
Probate and Family court handles matters like divorces, child custody and support, the disposition of property following a death and guardianships for children and individuals who cannot manage their own affairs.
Parties with matters before the court Thursday should contact their attorney, if they have one, or the court to reschedule their cases.
— Julie Manganis