DANVERS — Police had been alerted to watch for four men thought to have indulged in a little pre-holiday shoplifting when they spotted them pulling into McDonalds,182 Liberty St., across from the Liberty Tree Mall at 5:40 p.m. Wednesday.
The four men, ranging in age from 43 to 75, were non-confrontational when police approached and began to question them, but when officers checked their identities, they discovered several were wanted on warrants.
This led to further questions and searches which revealed some merchandise, which police believed to have been stolen from mall stores.
More interesting, however, was the quantity of narcotics, including Classes A, C and E drugs officers found. The quantities were not available last night.
The men were carrying no firearms. There was no fighting, no attempts to flee. In fact, Danvers officers said, the men were even polite as they were booked.
Arrested were:
— Gerald Pini, 54, of 214 Washington St., No. 34, Norwell. He was charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute, subsequent offense; receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200; and possession of a burglarious instrument.
— Eric Spracklin, 50, of 96 Geneva St., Revere. He was charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute; receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200; and possession of a burglarious instrument.
— Gerald Pini, 75, of 146 Dolphin Ave., Revere. He was charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute, subsequent offense; possession of a Class C drug, subsequent offense; possession of a Class E drug; receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200; and possession of a burglarious instrument.
— John Quintal, 43, of 10 Hauman Ave., Revere. He was charged with possession of a Class A drug with intent to distribute; receiving stolen property valued at less than $1,200; and possession of a burglarious instrument.
The four were held over Wednesday night and transported to Salem District Court on Thursday for arraignment.
||||