DANVERS — A former U.S. Postal Service mail carrier pleaded guilty Thursday in federal court to stealing mail that contained gift cards.
Brian Thibodeau, 48, of Danvers, pleaded guilty to one count of theft of mail by an employee of the U.S. Postal Service.
Prosecutors said that during the course of 2020, Thibodeau admitted that he took approximately $2,000 worth of gift cards from customers on his Saugus route.
Thibodeau had worked as a carrier since 2001.
U.S. District Court Judge Mark L. Wolf scheduled sentencing for Dec. 13. The maximum penalty is five years in prison.
