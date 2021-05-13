PEABODY —The Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) held its first public meeting since pausing plans to build a 55-megawatt natural gas-power plant in the city, but members of the public who logged onto the video conference were disappointed to find out there would be no dialogue with the public.
The only subject on the agenda for the Wednesday's emergency meeting of the MMWEC board of directors was the power plant project, which it turned out was discussed in executive session by MMWEC board members.
According to Kate Roy, the director of communications and external affairs at MMWEC, the project was discussed during executive session because the board was addressing “matters that are competitively sensitive in nature.” This is one of the 10 reasons a public body can go into executive session outlined by Massachusetts Open Meeting Law.
The meeting's agenda didn't state the subject would be taken up in executive session.
The power plant project, referred to as Project 2015A in official documents including the May 12 meeting agenda, has been in the works since 2015 and was previously approved to be built at Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Waters River substation, behind the Pulaski Street industrial park. In recent weeks, the project came under criticism from residents, local and state officials and community groups, who say they weren’t aware of the plan until just recently.
According to a May 11 statement from MMWEC, the decision to pause the project was made in order to address various environmental and health concerns raised by critics of the project and seek input from the community.
According to a statement from Logan Malik, the clean energy director at the Massachusetts Climate Action Network, MCAN was disappointed by MMWEC’s decision to enter into executive session without providing any information or update to the 20 members of the public who attended the virtual meeting.
"MMWEC explicitly stated an interest in hearing from stakeholders about Special Project 2015A,” Malik said in the statement.
“Transparency is necessary for MMWEC to cultivate good faith in re-assessing this project. Over the next 30 days, we expect MMWEC will fully adhere to its commitment to stakeholder involvement and we hope that they substantively consider the ratepayers' concerns," Malik said.
