Power plant plans caught city off-guard

PEABODY — About three weeks ago, Councilor-at-Large Jon Turco received a notice about a public hearing related to the building of a new gas-powered plant in the city. He thought it was a new project.
“I read through it, and truthfully I thought, ‘this must be in the beginning phases of a project, so let me learn about this,’” he said about the three-page document informing him of an upcoming Department of Public Utilities meeting. “Then through that meeting, I learned this was taking place since 2017 and had been voted on by our Light Plant. Yet there had been no correspondence from the Light Plant to the council, no correspondence from the state to the council, even though I believe this a project which will have an impact on Ward 3 in Peabody.”
Turco isn’t alone. Other local and state elected officials said they weren’t aware of the years-old plans to build a 60-megawatt power plant at Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Waters River substation, behind the Pulaski Street industrial park. But both the Light Plant and the organization which would operate the plant said there were no attempts to keep the project secret from public officials or Peabody residents.
The plans to build the plant, which would be owned and operated by Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company, were unanimously approved by the light commission in 2017.
“There are 11 members of the City Council and all or all but a few were completely caught off guard,” Turco said. “That is a problem, because we were elected to represent these people.”
Ward 5 Councilor Joel Saslaw said he learned about the plant through social media and reading about it in The Salem News.
“As a city councilor, and I believe this proposal is on city-owned property, I’d expect to be informed either by the mayor’s office or the city commissioner,” he said, adding that the fact he doesn’t know “tells me that for some reason someone wanted this to happen under the cover of darkness. I don’t know this, but that is certainly what it looks like.”
State Rep. Sally Kerans, D-Danvers, whose district includes part of Peabody, said she initially heard about the plant through Massachusetts Community Action Network and when a constituent reached out. She said she was never briefed on MMWEC’s plans to build the plant when she was elected this past fall.
“To the degree that people do or don’t know about it, I lay that at MMWEC’s feet,” she said. “This is their project. They gave it a name, and they’ve been working on it for some number of years.”
Kerans said she thinks MMWEC failed to make adequate attempts not only to inform elected officials about the plans, but also residents in the neighborhood who would be significantly impacted by the building of the plant.
“Folks just didn’t know about it, and there doesn’t seem to have been a vigorous attempt to share with people what the plan is or what the justification for the plan is,” Kerans said.
Utility officials: Project was OK’d in public
Ronald DeCurzio, the chief executive officer of MMWEC, said the accusations over transparency are troublesome. He said the organization went about the approval process the same way they do any other energy project.
“There is a presentation made to the municipal light boards; sometimes they are done in executive session because they are competitive in nature, but municipal light plants are all either elected or appointed officials,” he said.
DeCurzio said the utility contractor, ISO New England, establishes rules and regulations which MMWEC must follow, and some of those rules require certain details of these types of projects to be discussed in private.
Despite those private meetings, DeCurzio said the project was approved during a public session, with opportunities for the public to comment. Light commissioners and general managers for municipal utility companies, he said, have the knowledge and experience to make decisions for residents.
“They make hundreds of decisions a year where there’s no public discussion,” he said.
Bob Wheatley, who has served on the Peabody Light Commission since 1997, said to his knowledge, the light plant didn’t put out any requests for resident input related to the plant. Light Commission meetings are open to the public, he said.
“They (residents) can come whenever they want,” he said. “Our main concern (when voting on the project) was the City of Peabody.”
Part of the issue, officials and residents have said, is that the proposed power plant is only referred to by its project name — Project 2015A — on Light Commission meeting agendas.
Wheatley said the commission didn’t attempt to inform the public beyond discussing the proposed plant in meetings in part because they believe the impact on the community will be minimal.
“It’s in a nice wooded area, and you won’t even hear it running,” he said. “I don’t think there is going to be any impact whatsoever.”
Officials: Residents should be heard
Turco disagrees. He said the plant not only has a significant potential impact on the residents of the surrounding area, but it could also change how councilors vote on a variety of issues. He “would 100% expect to be notified” on this type of project by either the state or the Light Plant, he said.
“We have a potential proposal for housing right in the area where that plant is proposed to be,” he said, referring to apartments proposed above the Mills 58 marketplace. “Decisions need to be made in conjunction with all the information available. If we had previously voted to put housing there, and then this popped up, this wouldn’t be good. Honestly, it changes my opinion of whether these two things can coincide with each other, whether housing right in that general area can coincide with a peaker plant.”
Turco said the light plant and the state should have made more effort to inform the public and gather input.
“People automatically go into survival mode and say, ‘this can’t be good, because nobody told us,’” Turco said. “I don’t know whether it is good or bad. I’d like to know more, and I think the residents should be a big part of that.”
In a letter to Department of Public Utilities Chair Matthew Nelson, state Sen. Joan Lovely, D-Salem, whose district includes Peabody, said she believes resident concerns should be heard and addressed before approving the plant.
According to MMWEC’s Project 2015A website, construction on the plant is expected to start at the end of 2021 and be completed by mid-2022. The organization estimates the plant will only be used about 2.27% of the year, during times of unusually high energy usage.
Kerans said to her knowledge, no one in Danvers was included in the process of approving the plan. That’s worth noting, she said, because although the town won’t purchase power from it, the plant would be near the Danvers border and could impact residents there.
“I don’t think anyone received a clear notification and invitation to come and listen and hear about or raise questions about it,” she said. “I think everyone you talk to will say the same thing, that they had no idea about it.”
Kerans said she’d like to see the organization shelf the project and instead focus on renewable energy, like solar or offshore wind.
Turco said he isn’t sure what can be done at this point. The Light Plant has already voted on the plans.
“I am hoping MMWEC sees the outcry — and there has been quite the outcry from residents — and takes a step backwards,” he said. “If it means a delay in the project or some changes to the project, that is nobody’s fault but MMWEC’s, because they should have had this discussion with residents beforehand. At this point, they need to take a step back and say they made some mistakes and should have been more open and transparent about this process, allowed residents to put in their input, informed residents so they can make an educated decision on whether this is good for their neighborhood or good for the city as a whole.”
Staff writer Erin Nolan can be reached at 978-338-2534, by email at enolan@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @erin_nolan_.
