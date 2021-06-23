PEABODY — More than 100 people braved the pouring rain on Tuesday night to attend a presentation about yearsold plans to build a gas-fired “peaker” power plant — which includes a 90-foot smokestack— in the city and share their thoughts on the project.
One of the main concerns of both residents and elected officials who attended: Why didn’t the future owner and operator of the plant make more of an effort to educate the public about the project and include them in the process?
During Tuesday night’s community forum, hosted by the Massachusetts Municipal Wholesale Electric Company (MMWEC) at the Peter A. Torigian Senior Center, more than a dozen local elected officials and residents also voiced concerns about the environmental and health impacts of the proposed plant.
The plant, referred to as Project 2015A in public documents, would be owned and operated by MMWEC. Project 2015A has been in the works since 2015, and the plant was previously approved to be built at Peabody Municipal Light Plant’s Waters River Substation, behind the Pulaski Street Industrial Park. Over the past two months, MMWEC’s plans to build the plant have come under fire by residents, local and state officials, and community groups who say they weren’t aware of the project until recently and are concerned about how the fossil-fuel powered plant could impact the health of the surrounding community.
Wakefield Town Councilor Julie Smith Galvin said she sees the plant as “a setback for the environment and it is a setback for community trust.”
“I understand [MMWEC has complied] with legal requirements,” she said, noting that the organization and PMLP has included their discussions about how to go about building this plant in public meeting agendas. “But if it’s only labeled as Project 2015A, how are we supposed to know what is happening?”
Gardner Trask, who chairs the Select Board in Danvers, also said he was upset by how inaccessible information about the plant is to the public, and he expressed frustration over MMWEC’s failure to include Danvers in the Project 2015A plans.
“Danvers has houses as close as Buxton Lane and Pulaski Street,” Trask said, pointing out that even though the plant would be located in Peabody, it would be near the border to Danvers. “So we have a vested interest in this plant.”
Trask asked a variety of questions about how the plant will work, what safety protocols will be put in place, what the environmental impact will be and how traffic will be impacted.
After Trask’s comments — which were interrupted numerous times by applause from the audience — MMWEC CEO Ronald DeCurzio apologized for not including Danvers in conversations about the plant sooner.
“I take great responsibility for not reaching out to Danvers,” DeCurzio said, adding that he would be happy to answer Trask’s questions in a phone call.
Also during the meeting, light commissioners from multiple communities — including Peabody, Marblehead, Wakefield and South Hadley — spoke about why they are in support of the project.
As of 10 p.m., the meeting was still underway.
