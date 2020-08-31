Powering up on Bakers Island

SALEM — The keepers of Bakers Island Light have historically had enough power to run a dorm room-sized fridge and a few lights at night. But a toaster? Completely out of the question.
That is, until now.
Essex National Heritage Area, a local non-profit focused on historic preservation throughout Essex County, recently "flipped the switch" on a new power source for its property on Baker's Island. The organization maintains Baker's Island Light, a lighthouse run by the U.S. Coast Guard that dates back to 1820 and is visible from land.
The island today consists of several privately owned, completely off-grid homes that are accessible by a private dock. For its share, Essex Heritage is responsible for two "keepers" that live in and maintain two keepers' houses adjacent to the lighthouse during the warm-weather months. The keepers — Tara and Brian Flanagan, keepers since 2018 — live in one house, while the other is offered as a vacation destination by Heritage, which also provides tours of its portion of the island.
When the Flanagans arrived, "we had a small solar power system we had put in about 10 years ago that mostly relied upon generators," said Cheri Grishin, program manager with Essex Heritage. "No freezers, no vacuum. If we went out and did projects with volunteers and used power tools, it was all generator run. We couldn't even use a toaster in the house or anything."
The power provided for a small refrigerator and lighting at night, "and that's about it," Grishin said. Power to Baker's Island Light is handled by a different solar system maintained by the U.S. Coast Guard.
"It was truly rustic," Grishin said.
Last year, however, things changed for the keepers. Essex Heritage landed a $45,000 grant from Green Mountain Energy Sun Club, a Texas-based organization that helps communities build up to long-term sustainability largely through helping area non-profits in their missions.
The grant bought Essex Heritage a 1,830-watt solar array and batteries large enough to provide uninterrupted power throughout the year. The construction was completed recently, and Heritage "flipped the switch" on the new system via a remotely held ceremony on Monday.
"Now it's quite luxurious, by the new standards," Grishin said. "We have a freezer now, ice. We can vacuum. And I don't believe they use anywhere near the capacity too — there's still a lot more we could be doing out there."
There's still another need on the island that's a bit tougher to address. The recent drought has caused the island's pond to run dry, which puts a spotlight on the island's lack of public water. While the wells for the two keepers' houses are still going, one has gone dry a couple times this year, according to Grishin.
"We're very conscious of water usage while we're out there," Grishin said. "We try and use composting toilets when possible."
But power? That's no longer an issue.
"It could be cloudy for several days," Grishin said, "and we'll still be able to draw on the battery bank."
