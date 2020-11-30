SALEM — Face masks could just be the hottest holiday gift no one really wants but everyone needs.
"I still feel a little uncomfortable calling them 'stocking stuffers,'" said Stephanie Voyer, a costume, bridal and hat designer who pivoted to making masks last spring, for health care workers and now, for everyone. "No one wants to be in this situation."
But with health experts recommending that people wear a clean mask every day, a new industry has sprung up to meet the demand. And with people looking for practical gifts in the pandemic economy, some retailers believe that masks will be a big item on shopping lists.
Karen Davis of Salem's Coon's Card and Gift Shop has seen high demand for face masks, enough to convince her to devote roughly 14 feet of display space to them, one of the largest selections anywhere.
"We sell a ton of masks," said Davis.
She's selling a combination of locally produced products, including sports-licensed items from Peabody's Sully's Brand and Sully's owner Chris Wrenn's young daughter's own line, "Georgia Made This," and three other local makers, along with commercially produced masks.
Davis said she's offering a range of sizes as well, including children's sizes.
"I feel like Salem kind of started the whole thing," said Davis, who began stocking the masks last spring. There was high demand for Halloween-themed masks, including one that featured the phrase, "This is just a phase" and a picture of the Moon, she said. Now people are looking toward Christmas.
And as the weather has turned, Davis said more customers are seeing the practicality of masks for warmth as well as some protection from spreading or contracting the virus (cloth masks like the ones featured in this story are not 100 percent effective at blocking virus particles but are believed to reduce the amount that is dispersed.)
Voyer and Davis are two of the Salem businesses featured on Creative North Shore's web page this season.
Voyer runs Savor Designs, which up until March was possibly best known for its witch hats, costumes and bridal attire.
Last March she was approached by a friend who oversees the emergency room at Beverly Hospital about making some cloth masks to supplement the then-scarce disposable personal protective equipment. She estimates she made and donated around 2,000 masks to health care workers before the PPE supply chains were working again.
"People still wanted my masks," she said.
Selling them has given her a way to offset the lost income from a scaled-down Halloween, when she wasn't able to open her annual downtown stand to sell her famous hats.
Many of her customers feel "if they have to wear these things, supporting a small business in the community makes them feel good," said Voyer.
Besides her website, savordesigns.com, and Etsy (where she's had to compete with thousands of maskmakers), the masks will be sold at Moody's Gifts on Essex Street, which features the work of many local artisans.
A list of other local businesses selling masks can be found on Creative North Shore's website, creativenorthshore.com.
