Previously unknown Picasso sells at Amesbury art auction

AMESBURY — In more than 25 years as a licensed auctioneer, John McInnis has seen many rare and unusual items pass through his Main Street auction gallery.
McInnis can tick off some big-ticket artwork he’s sold through his business, including a Martin Johnson Heade oil painting of a landscape river scene at sunset that sold for $1,006,250; a painting called “A Seated Woman” by 20th century Korean artist Park Soo Keun, which sold for $460,000; and even President John F. Kennedy’s bomber jacket that brought $655,500.
But it’s not often a previously unknown work by Pablo Picasso turns up in Maine.
John McInnis Auctioneers said this week in an email that, during a routine assessment of items for auction at a home in Maine, McInnis found a previously unknown painting on paper by Picasso, one of the most influential artists of the last century.
“The Picasso was found in a closet,” McInnis said. “The family was unaware of its existence.”
The framed painting was signed “Picasso” in the lower right corner and shows a group of people, possibly inside a restaurant or at a party.
After the family consigned the painting to McInnis, the Picasso sold on Saturday during a live art auction in Amesbury for $183,000.
“As this is a newly discovered work by Picasso, the buyer will have a reasonable amount of time to authentic the work,” McInnis said.
Although the auction price in Amesbury for the previously unknown Picasso is impressive, the artist ranks among the top-selling artists in the modern art world.
In 2015, Picasso’s painting “The Women of Algiers (Version O)” sold at Christie’s in New York for $179.4 million. That work, which was painted in 1955, had already gone under the hammer in 1997 for $31.9 million.
