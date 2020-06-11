MARBLEHEAD — The trial of a private hockey coach accused of sexually abusing nine boys in Massachusetts has been delayed again, this time until November, as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Christopher Prew, 34, of Winthrop, was hired by a Marblehead woman to teach her son how to play hockey. After that boy disclosed in 2018 that Prew had touched him inappropriately, multiple other boys and their parents came forward.
Prew is also facing charges in Middlesex County and in Vermont, involving allegations that he sexually abused a Newton boy both at the child's home and at a hotel in Jay, Vermont, where they were attending a tournament.
Prew's trial on the charges in Essex County was scheduled for May 4, but had to be postponed because courts have been shut down since March.
On Tuesday, a Salem Superior Court judge set a trial date for Nov. 30, with a status hearing scheduled for Oct. 13 and a final pre-trial conference set for Nov. 6.
Prew was arrested more than two years ago in the case. The trial has been postponed previously, as a result of his former attorney being nominated to a judgeship, which required him to get a new attorney.
