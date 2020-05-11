SALEM — Countless events, gatherings, parades and more have been canceled due to COVID-19.
But for North Shore Pride, the show must go on — and the community is still the lead performer.
The organization is planning a series of events for May and June to in place of its traditionally in-person festivities, which honor and celebrate the local and regional LGBTQA community. It has tapped Creative Collective, a local organization that advocates for and helps artists around the region, to help bring the events into a virtual space.
The events are coming together to give a home to people who, even without a pandemic, would already feel isolated, said Hope Watt-Bucci, president of North Shore Pride.
"Unfortunately, we can't provide an in-person celebration of Pride," Watt-Bucci said. "What Pride really means to us at North Shore Pride is the ability to connect our community to services and supports, and to try to offset the isolation that oftentimes comes with making a decision about coming out or feeling isolated from your family or your community."
The theme for 2020 — originally set in January but magnified given the current crisis, Watt-Bucci said — is "Uniting Community."
"Imagine if you're a young person who's thinking about coming out, or a person who comes to realize that they're a transgender person. How do they reach out to people to get support around that?" Watt-Bucci said. "I had a call (Wednesday) from a young college person going through that process and looking for resources. The show must go on."
Some events have already been announced. Pride will run a virtual drag show and benefit on Friday, May 22. Later in June, an interfaith service is scheduled for Thursday, June 25, while the virtual parade itself is Saturday, June 27.
Perhaps most impressive about the lineup is Pride's virtual take on a parade that typically draws tens of thousands to Salem.
The parade will be built around submissions from the LGBTQA community that are due by May 31, according to Joey Phoenix, digital content manager for Pride and managing editor for Creative Collective.
"We're looking for video submissions of them dressed up like they're going to Pride, their cars dressed as floats, their pets and kids dressed in pride memorabilia or tiny floats," Phoenix said. "Anything you would've worn to Pride, photograph yourself at home or make a video and send it to me."
The festivities include in a speaker series that is still being put together. A virtual vendor fair is also on tap for the entire month of June, where the organization will "highlight businesses that typically would be vendors at our events and encourage people to reach out to those businesses that have always supported North Shore Pride," Watt-Bucci said.
But really, the events are about the people who need community now more than ever, the president explained.
"We want to make sure everybody stays safe and is well," Watt-Bucci said. "They're not alone. We know they're there and we're here to help. Nothing is going to keep North Shore Pride down."
For more information, visit the organization's website at northshorepride.org or its Virtual Pride page at northshorepride.org/virtualpride.
