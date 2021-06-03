Pride flag raising planned in Marblehead 

MARBLEHEAD — Town leaders are putting serious firepower behind this year's observance of Pride Month, first by actually establishing June as Pride Month going forward.
Town officials and residents will come together Sunday, June 6, for the seaside community's third-annual Pride flag raising at Abbot Hall, 188 Washington St., at 2 p.m.
The event will include remarks from local ministers, North Shore Pride and Mimi Lemay, parent of a transgender child, a non-binary child and advocate with the Human Rights Campaign's Parents for Transgender Equality Council.
But the event also has the backing of the Board of Selectmen, who last week unanimously signed a proclamation declaring June Pride Month.
"We think it's really important," said Jackie Belf-Becker, chairperson of the town's Board of Selectmen. "We want to tell people that Marblehead is a welcoming community. We celebrate diversity and inclusion and celebrate equal rights and opportunities for all residents — and that's a really important message we need to keep on saying."
The proclamation, opening with several statements spelling out the town's commitment to equality for all residents, urged those residents "to actively promote the principles of equality and liberty." It was signed on May 26 by the current three members of the typically five-member body.
"It makes me very proud to live in the community in which I live, that the officials of the town have come together to voice support," said Sherry Gagne, a member of North Shore Pride who will be speaking at the event. "They're making a statement to acknowledge diversity in this town."
