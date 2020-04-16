SALEM — Two new principals were hired in the school district this week, but officials didn't have to go far to find them.
Samantha Meier, interim principal at Salem High School, has been hired to lead the school on a permanent basis.
Meanwhile, Bates Elementary School assistant principal Gavin Softic has been called up to take over for J.J. Munoz, who departs after two years leading the school for entry into Harvard University's education doctoral program.
"I'm really pleased about these hires," said Kathleen Smith, the district's interim superintendent. "I'm really looking forward — from afar, but looking at the direction Salem is going in, which I think is in a very positive direction."
Both hires are at schools that have been through varying degrees of leadership change in recent years, and also come at a time when the schools face a new reality of online-only learning due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"It feels great," Meier said, of the official appointment. "It's almost more meaningful now, because people know me (and) they know what I'm bringing to the table. It feels like a vote of confidence."
She had expressed this outcome as her ultimate goal when first taking the interim post last year.
The news of Meier's permanent hire marks the first time in the past few years that such an announcement didn't accompany a change in leadership at Salem High. That timeline started in early 2018 when then-longtime principal David Angeramo announced he was leaving for an administrative position at St. Mary's High School in Lynn.
Jennifer DeStefano, an assistant principal at Beverly High School, was hired for the job but she didn't last the full year, and was replaced by an interim hire by then-Superintendent Margarita Ruiz. The fallout of that staffing change and how it was carried out eventually led to Ruiz and the city parting ways, which led to the interim appointments of both Smith and Meier.
Now, Smith is in her final months as interim superintendent and preparing to hand off to Stephen Zrike, receiver and superintendent for the Holyoke Public Schools. The Salem School Committee hired Zrike just before the pandemic began to escalate.
As a finalist for the Salem High job, Meier was joined by Russell Marino from the Pentucket Regional School District and Brenda Peña from Waltham Public Schools. Though Meier's job description doesn't change at this point, her authority and influence does in a way, according to Smith.
"She really gets to push forward a vision," Smith said. "You have a year to kind of prove yourself, like a dress rehearsal for the real role here. She's been doing the job, and the only thing that changes is when her staff look at her or the students that met her as freshmen, sophomores, juniors, they see the stability of the role."
It also takes a little less anxiety out of the school, according to Meier.
"There's a little bit less anxiety and ambiguity in people's minds about the future," she said. "Once you remove that ambiguity and anxiety, they're going to be more comfortable leaning into the redesign work that we've been working with all year."
At Bates Elementary, Softic had the opportunity to announce his change in the role via a Zoom meeting with faculty this week. His promotion at Bates, he said, also provides the community "consistency in leadership during this uncharted time."
"The most important thing is the well-being of families right now," Softic said. "We have reached out to all our families, making sure first and foremost that they're safe. We have their basic needs, and now we're working on the social-emotional presence."
Contact Salem reporter Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him on Facebook at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.