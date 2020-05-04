SALEM — As schools started building online-based systems for their students due to the pandemic, a small private school on Margin Street threw open its doors - in a social media way - to keep kids across the region engaged and learning.
From ways to measure how much rain has fallen at home to Bob Ross-style watercolor painting lessons, students and staff at The Phoenix School have been taking to social media with daily live videos for others to try at home.
"Often, we were doing posts about what's going on in school and our enrichment programs, using our Facebook page for that, primarily," said Leslie Levesque, Phoenix's head of school. "We thought, 'Why don't we offer something each day that the public can jump on and get ideas and do with their kids?'"
For example, on April 1 the school, which enrolls 19 students, went live on Facebook to ask if its online audience had "ever heard of the word 'pointillism.'"
"Pointillism is visual texture. There are many types of textures, such as the ones on 3D objects that may make them feel rough or smooth," the post read, followed by a video chat with an eighth-grade student, Julia, to provide the lesson.
"I know just from having two teenagers at home that having to do my job and my husband doing his job, it's really hard — and I imagine harder when you have younger kids depending on you," Levesque said. "You feel like a superhero, and all of a sudden you're a home-schooler.
"We're trying to alleviate some of that stress (for) parents in our community," she continued, "and supply our kids with learning in different ways."
Many of the lessons are led by Mistral Dodson, the school's director of social media and teaching.
"We really wanted to get something out to the community, but provide it in a way that's open-ended," Dodson said. "That's what we really tried to design for people, so there's options. It can be done by a kindergartner all the way up to a sixth-, seventh- and eighth-grader."
Emma LeColst, a seventh-grade student from Lynn, has become a regular on the school's page for her series of Watercolor Wednesday lessons.
"What I almost intended for it to be was for people to look at it and be inspired, because the biggest issue when it comes to art in our community and society is a lot of people think you need natural talent, that you need to be born with a paintbrush in your hand," LeColst said. "What I wanted to do was go through the watercolor process and show people 'This is how you make something look really pretty.'"
From there, the lesson shows those online "that they don't have to be worried they don't have natural talent, because talent is a social construct," the seventh-grader said. "I wanted to inspire people to believe in themselves."
The lessons run live on the school's Facebook page at 9 a.m. Go to facebook.com/phoenixschool.salemMA.
