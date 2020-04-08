PEABODY — On the normally quiet cul-de-sac of Sparrow Lane Extension Wednesday afternoon, senior Kassidy Butt got the best birthday surprise ever — albeit a socially-distanced one amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
She was surprised by a noisy procession of her friends in cars, escorted by a Peabody police cruiser with its lights flashing and siren blazing, passing down the residential street just after 3 p.m. About 20 cars with balloons tied to them followed close behind.
"Happy birthday, Kassidy!" the officer announced over the car's loudspeaker.
The parade had traveled a few blocks after staging in the parking lot of the temporarily closed Treadwell's Ice Cream on Margin Street. After passing by Kassidy's house, the procession turned around and passed by again, with friends passing cards, signs and well wishes through their car windows.
What promised to be a bummer of a birthday, with the need to stop the spread of COVID-19, turned out all right.
"I'm in shock right now," said Kassidy as she held up signs and a balloon from her well wishers. "My heart is going really fast.
"I thought it was going to be the worst birthday, but it was by far the best birthday I ever had. Thank you so much; I appreciate it," said the Peabody Veterans Memorial High senior.
With people staying apart to keep them from spreading the novel coronavirus, there has become a novel way to celebrate milestones, retirements, anniversaries and birthdays. People are organizing processions of cars, including fire trucks and police cruisers, to surprise those who may have thought they would be stuck inside with no way to celebrate with everyone.
The idea for these processions appears to be spreading virally — in a good sense.
Kassidy's mom, Julie Butt, arranged the parade to give her daughter, family and friends something to cheer about. On the family's home's lawn, there were balloons and large letters spelling out "Happy Birthday."
On hand to greet the procession was mom Julie, dad Jeff, older sister Kayla Butt, 26, along with Kassidy's boyfriend, Dom Lewis, 19, a recent Peabody High graduate and freshman at Salem State University. Also cheering from the front lawn was family friend, Rae Feldman of Hamilton, a former Peabody resident.
Watching all this unfold from inside the front door were three dogs, Mason, Bryson and Cali.
Butt said there is another aspect to gathering, given the sadness over how her senior year has unfolded.
"Oh God, it's so sad for all of them," said Julie Butt.
Kassidy, who is a part of the National Honor Society and Peabody High's DECA club, plays lacrosse, but the spring high school sports season is in doubt. So are all the rituals of the last months of high school: the lacrosse banquet, Senior Prom, Senior Week, the awarding of scholarships, the signing of yearbooks and graduation.
"You at least want to put a smile on," Julie Butt said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.