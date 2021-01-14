BEVERLY — Project Adventure is looking to sell its 66-acre property in Beverly, but officials say the organization plans to stay in business.
The property, which is located on Moraine Farm at 719 Cabot St., is listed for sale for $3.4 million. Project Adventure board chairman Christopher Weld said the organization wants to become "leaner" financially, particularly in light of the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Weld said Project Adventure could move to a smaller location on the North Shore or reach an agreement with a buyer to continue to use the Beverly property, which includes an adventure challenge course.
"It's really more property than we need," he said. "We're exploring all options. We're sort of reinventing ourselves."
Project Adventure was started in 1971 by a group of educators in Hamilton, and the organization purchased the property in Beverly in 1999. The nonprofit works with schools and other groups to offer outdoor education, team-building and social-emotional programs.
Weld said Project Adventure was "breaking even" financially before the pandemic, which caused it to temporarily shut down most of its programs. Last month the city of Beverly filed a complaint against the organization in Land Court over taxes that have been unpaid since 2017.
"We're working with them to get that current, but obviously we've been hit pretty hard by COVID," Weld said. "When you're in the adventure-based learning area and you can't meet face to face it makes it very difficult."
Despite the financial problems, Weld said the organization is "alive and well."
"It's a terrific organization and the people who work for it are very, very committed," Weld said. "We're putting in a lot of work to make sure it survives. We don't want people to think we're going out of business because we're not. We see this as an opportunity to make sure we're serving the right constituencies and helping where we can. Once this thing is over there's going to be a huge demand for the type of things we do. People are kind of starved for it."
In addition to hosting students from hundreds of schools and colleges at its Beverly site over the years, Project Adventure has offered its services in all 50 states and 34 countries, according to its website. It annually provides adventure programming for more than 7,000 youth, trains about 3,000 professionals, and inspects more than 400 challenge courses.
Weld said Project Adventure has licensed affiliates in Japan, Australia and the Netherlands. A Project Adventure campus in Georgia closed in 2010.
The organization also started a grant-funded partnership with Gloucester High School in September to increase support for students' mental health and wellness.
Project Adventure started as an outdoor education organization but also runs many programs indoors and in classrooms. Weld said the organization could relocate to a smaller site with some outdoor space and use the challenge site in Beverly, or perhaps other challenge sites in the area.
"The challenge course is really a teaching tool, so it doesn't have to be in any one form," he said. "That one happens to be spectacular so we'd love to have access to it, but that's subject to discussions with a potential buyer."
Whoever buys the Project Adventure property would be limited in terms of what they could build there. Weld said the property is governed by a conservation restriction intended to preserve the property.
"You couldn't do a 20-house subdivision there," he said. "There can be more structures than there are now, but the use is fairly highly regulated."
Project Adventure is one of three organizations located at Moraine Farm, a 175-acre property next to Wenham Lake. The Trustees of Reservations own 78 acres, which includes a sustainable farming project, and the Waldorf School at Moraine Farm is located on eight acres. The Batchelder Family Trust owns another 60 acres.
Weld said those properties are independently owned and would not be affected by the sale of the Project Adventure site. Essex County Greenbelt monitors the conservation restriction on the property.
Project Adventure currently has about 10 employees, down from the 40 or so who would be working during normal times, Weld said.
Weld said fundraising has been challenging during the pandemic, but the organization hopes to make a renewed effort later this year, which is its 50th anniversary.
"We've had a ton of people go through the program and it's just a question of connecting with them," he said.
