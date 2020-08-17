Project aims to chronicle Peabody's COVID times

PEABODY — During the pandemic, residents have dealt with shortages of hand sanitizer and toilet paper, worked from home or went to school remotely, suffered a job loss, held a social distancing birthday party or mourned the loss of a loved one without the ability to gather.
A project called the COVID Chronicles by the Peabody Institute Library, Peabody Historical Society and Museum, and Peabody TV aims to make it possible for people, decades from now, to see just how Peabody residents coped with the 2020 coronavirus pandemic and how the virus impacted their lives. The idea is to capture these stories while they are still fresh in the minds of those with ties to the Tanner City.
The project takes its name from a series of news videos produced by Peabody TV meant to chronicle how city officials, business owners, nonprofit leaders, artists and others responded to the coronavirus pandemic.
"We feel that preserving Peabody residents' experiences during these last few months is incredibly important, as the lives that we're leading right now are almost unrecognizable from our lives only six months ago," said Cate Merlin, the director of the Peabody Institute Library, in an email.
"So many of us have faced incredible hardships and sadness as our lives have been turned upside down," Merlin said, "and it's important to share these stories with each other, and to save them for future generations to learn about this extraordinary time in our lives.
"At the same time, many of us have formed closer bonds with our families, our children, our parents, and other loved ones as we've needed to spend more time together, or have discovered the joys and quirks of video conferencing, and it's also important to remember the good times that have gotten us through the bad ones," she said.
By going to www.peabodylibrary.org/covidchronicles/, residents can contribute to an online repository collecting their ongoing coronavirus experiences. Residents can share stories, anecdotes, photos, artwork, videos or other media that tells the story of how their daily lives have been upended by the virus. It could be a story of loss due to COVID-19, or a moment of unexpected joy, organizers say.
For those wishing to share their stories about the pandemic in a low-tech way, a voicemail at 978-896-6012 has been set up for just this purpose.
"What we hope to accomplish is to shed a light on a very unique time in history which is still ongoing," said Nora Bigelow, assistant curator for the Peabody Historical Society. "It's difficult for so many people. It's important for us to reflect as we go through it and also, how are we going to look back on it?"
The aim is not only to get "a sense of the present, but to give people the tools and resources in the future to gather the lessons of the pandemic of 2020," she said.
The genesis for the project, which will eventually become an online repository, goes back to March and conversations with Kristi Bryant, the senior West Branch librarian, Bigelow said.
"Bryant has created, in partnership with the Peabody Historical Society and Peabody TV, a project that welcomes all of us who have ties to Peabody — from residents, to those who work here or simply care about the community — to share the good and the bad of this strange and scary time in all of our lives, and to preserve our memories for our children and future generations," Merlin said.
"We hope that anyone with a story to tell — from the huge and life-changing to the daily grind of working from home, virtual schooling, constant mask washing, and Zoom birthday parties — will share their experiences with us and become a part of Peabody history," she added.
"We want to hear as many voices from Peabody as possible," Bigelow said.
For more information about the COVID Chronicles, email peabodycovidchronicles@gmail.com.
