SALEM — Two empty Catholic school buildings could soon be converted into housing, under plans the North Shore Community Development Coalition has proposed.
The Planning Board on Thursday started public hearings on the two housing projects, which target vacant schools at St. James Parish, 150 Federal St., and Immaculate Conception, 17 Hawthorne Blvd.
“I’ve talked to so many people about these buildings, and people have memories there,” said Mickey Northcutt, North Shore CDC’s executive director. “Everybody who’s from Salem has a story, like their kids went to the Boys & Girls Club, or they and their family went to one of the schools when it was still open. People, for decades, have been excited to see those buildings saved.”
The plans were previously in the spotlight as the City Council wrangled over zoning changes under the Municipal and Religious Overlay District, which the Archdiocese requested before the council controversially rejected it last year. The council instead approved a special permit process that allowed for the reuse of vacant municipal and religious buildings. The housing projects are proposed under that new process.
Each of the North Shore CDC’s proposals include a mix of affordable units with market-rate ones. Northcutt said 70% of each project would be tagged as affordable for a range of income levels.
The Immaculate Conception plan includes 29 apartments “with a preference for the creative economy,” according to the project filing. The St. James school, meanwhile, will house 33 apartments with preference given to residents age 55 and over.
“Each of them are in a very distinct and desirable neighborhood,” Northcutt said of the buildings. “Like on St. James, seeing that it’s next to this beautiful, new senior center and Federal Street, one could live on Federal Street and be able to walk to everything downtown. We just felt like there was a need for senior housing, and that seemed like the perfect location for it.”
The St. James project will also include community space, according to the filing.
At Immaculate Conception, plans also call for the former auditorium to transform into “studios, galleries, workrooms, shops and a gathering space for those who live there,” according to the filing.
Northcutt said planners struggled with the idea of turning the 7,000-square-foot auditorium into apartments.
“We decided that space could be saved and preserved as a physical space, but to change the use to be a collaborative workspace for creative people and first, primarily, the people in the building,” he said.
Northcutt said the organization defines “creative economy” based on the state’s Executive Office of Economic Development’s definition and description.
“We define it as people that work in the creative economy,” he said. “We know there are a lot of people who work in what we might consider the arts but don’t personally identify as an artist, and the intent is to make it a really welcoming creative community.”
That includes journalists, graphic designers, and architects, he said.
The meeting continued late into the night Thursday, in part due to a two-hour hearing on a 324-unit housing project targeting Highland Avenue. Both projects were expected to be continued to a future meeting to hammer out more specific details.
Speaking midway into the first of the two presentations, Planning Board member D.J. Napolitano praised the St. James project’s initial version. He pointed to a parking plan, which includes a weaving walkway from the school to Bridge Street.
“Even just this driveway area, this back parking lot area just seems so much more thoughtful than others we’ve seen,” Napolitano said. “I enjoy looking at this.”
While more analysis will take place at future meetings, Napolitano called the St. James proposal “a well-thought-out plan.”
“I just want to commend you for thinking about what this space is, what it was, and what it can be,” Napolitano said. “This is a great example of what the (re-use) permit was about. This was a great first project based on what we’ve seen so far.”
