BOSTON — A proposal to limit the number of asylum seekers who could be placed in emergency housing in cities and towns, and require the state to provide advance notice before relocating them, has been filed by a Democratic state lawmaker.
The bill, initiated by Rep. Michael Finn, D-Springfield, would limit the number of individuals sheltered at local hotels and motels to 1% of a community’s population, and require the state to provide local officials with at least 24 hours notice before migrants are placed in a temporary shelter.
It would also require the state to produce quarterly reports on the number of migrants being housed in local hotels and motels, the average length of stay, the cost of providing housing for families and children in local schools, and their immigration status, among other details.
Finn said the proposal is aimed at easing pressure on communities with large numbers of hotels and other shelter sites — like his home district of West Springfield — which have so far have been shouldering much of the responsibility for providing temporary housing for migrants.
“This is really about municipal equity,” he said. “We want the [Healey] administration to do a better job of making sure all corners of the commonwealth are stepping up, not just those that have historically been involved with the emergency shelter program, or those recently brought into the fold.”
The move comes as Massachusetts grapples with an influx of thousands of asylum seekers following a surge of immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, which prompted Gov. Maura Healey to issue a declaration of emergency earlier this month.
Under Massachusetts’ right to shelter law, the state is required to provide emergency housing to individuals regardless of their immigration status.
Healey said the state is spending about $45 million a week to provide shelter, food and other necessities for an estimated 20,000 asylum seekers, with another 100 families arriving daily.
She called on the Biden administration to provide more federal funding and to expedite work authorization for migrants, to help them provide for themselves and ease the financial pressure on state and local governments. Last week, the feds pledged to provide the state with a $1.9 million FEMA grant.
But Healey also appealed to Massachusetts residents to take migrants into their private residences, pitching it as a way to help the state and themselves during tough economic times.
Finn’s proposal would also require the state to offer financial compensation and support to residents who offer to provide temporary housing to migrants, providing weekly rental payments to the homeowners.
“Such emergency sheltering shall not be subject to any summary process procedure, certain public health laws, state or local zoning laws, by-laws or ordinances or the laws of landlord tenant,” the bill reads.
Geoff Beckwith, executive director of the Massachusetts Municipal Association, said local governments understand the state is overwhelmed by the influx of asylum seekers and required by the shelter law to provide housing for them.
“We have a situation where individuals are seeking emergency shelter from a system that was not built for a large migrant population,” he said. “So the state is scrambling to find locations for these families, looking at hotels and motels across the state and buildings that can be retrofitted as shelters.”
“It’s almost as though they’re flying the airplane and building it at the same time,” he said.
But Beckwith said the scramble is putting increasing stress on cities and towns. In some cases, migrant families show up with little advance notice and scant details about who the people are and what services they’re entitled to.
“These communities are raising legitimate concerns,” he said. “They want to know what happens when a large group of migrants shows up, and whether the state and federal government will be providing funding needed to support these individuals.”
Beckwith said the MMA hasn’t reviewed Finn’s proposal, but that “it allows for a broader discussion” about the concerns being aired by local governments.
“We know that the Healey-Driscoll administration wants to partner with municipalities, but we also know that their capacity has been stretched to the limit as they try to figure out how to manage this problem,” he said. “And the federal government also needs to step in more with support and assistance.”
