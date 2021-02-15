Proposal would protect backyard farming in Salem

SALEM — Support for urban agriculture is returning to the forefront.
A draft of an ordinance seeking to expand urban agriculture in Salem went before the City Council Thursday, in an effort to spark conversation about the plan before it is formally filed later this year.
The 14-page proposal rides on the success of the Mack Park Food Farm, a city-supported garden at Mack Park launched last year during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kerry Murphy, a Salem Health Department employee and one of several city officials who worked on the draft ordinance, said the idea of protecting and expanding agriculture in the city has been discussed for a while.
"And really, what we saw happen with the COVID pandemic were disruptions to the food supply, and all the interest in local growing that came out of that as a way to supplement families' food budgets," she said.
Andy Varela of Maitland Mountain Farm, Matthew Buchanan and Patrick Schultz with "Homegrown: Urban Abundance Gardening," and members of the Salem Sustainability and Resilience Committee and Salem Public School's food department also worked on the ordinance.
The ordinance would adjust city zoning "to allow high-yield food gardens and farms as accessory residential uses, and to allow community gardens, community farms and farming on municipal land." Honey bee colonies, for instance, would fall under those categories.
"What specifically we're focusing on with this urban agriculture ordinance is adding an accessory use to what residents in Salem can adopt in their own backyards," said Varela, co-owner of Maitland Mountain Farm on Cedarcrest Avenue. "Us writing this ordinance is trying to figure out a way to give protections to local residents if they're actually engaged in agriculture."
It also revisits a previous conversation on agricultural lot size requirements in Salem. Rules require 5 acres or more for farming in the city — more than the current state 2-acre minimum. Maitland Mountain Farm tried to convince the city to lower the acreage requirement in 2018, but the City Council rejected the proposal at the time.
The ensuing controversy was labeled #PickleGate, and it isn't the only one that influenced the draft ordinance. There was also a 2014 neighborhood dispute over a chicken coop on Orchard Street that abutting neighbors on Orchard Terrace said caused health issues.
"That was basically the start of it," Varela said. "What we're doing is mirroring cities that have done this before Salem, and it seems like over the last eight to 12 years, there hasn't been any significant uproars, as well as urban agriculture making a detriment to cities."
City Councilor Meg Riccardi, who represents Ward 6 where the Mack Park food farm is located, is an enthusiastic backer of both the farm and the draft ordinance.
"There are a lot of people in Northfields that participate in their own backyard agriculture, especially this year with people being home and our food distribution chain being disrupted in different parts of the year," Riccardi said. "It's a fairly common thing in the neighborhood."
One might ask why the ordinance is worth it, then — to which Riccardi points to the protections. Under the city's current rules, for example, residents with too many eggs can hand them off to friends and neighbors. But the new proposal also allows them to "sell those eggs, or sell the honey they get from their backyards."
The draft ordinance does restrict the sale of items grown at home. They cannot be processed, manufactured or packaged like a product from a full-scale farm would be.
On Thursday, councilors voted to send the draft plan to the public health committee for discussion, review, and editing.
"I really want to have those discussions soon," Riccardi said. "This might be a topic that's new to a lot of people, so I want to make sure we have really robust conversations and work it out."
Still, public comment Thursday night was abuzz over the draft. Several residents who helped write or support the draft turned out to get early words in before the work to tighten it begins.
"We've seen what can happen at Mack Park Food Farm," said Sutton Avenue resident Pat Gozemba. "If that's a shining example of what can be done with public land to produce food for people, that's great."
To respond to this story or suggest another, contact Dustin Luca at 978-338-2523 or DLuca@salemnews.com. Follow him at facebook.com/dustinluca or on Twitter @DustinLucaSN.
||||