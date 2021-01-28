Prosecutor tapped for judgeship addresses background concerns    

BOSTON — Kristen Buxton is a career prosecutor, the type of resume that can raise the ire of some Governor's Council members who feel too many government lawyers are nominated for judgeships.
But Buxton, who has spent her career in the Essex County District Attorney's Office and was nominated earlier this month to the Superior Court bench by Gov. Charlie Baker, appeared to quell councilors' concerns during a confirmation hearing Wednesday.
"One of the concerns that my colleagues and I have had, and you've heard it over the years, is putting too many prosecutors on the bench and whether they can take that prosecutorial hat off and be fair and impartial. And I can tell everybody here that there's absolutely no question you can do that. I've seen it every day of your career, every day I've seen you in court," said Councilor Terrence Kennedy, D-Lynnfield, a practicing attorney who said he has known Buxton for her whole career.
Councilor Christopher Iannella, D-Boston, referenced a private conversation with Buxton in which he shared his concern about her being a prosecutor. "But I feel pretty good," he told his fellow councilors. "I think she has a nice demeanor. She has a nice temperament."
Under questioning from Councilor Robert Jubinville, D-Milton, Buxton said her time in the Essex District Attorney's Office wouldn't mean she "would become a district attorney that wore a robe."
"I believe that I would be very committed and truly committed to the new role that this council may bestow upon me. And I don't believe that disagreement is conflict. I think that like minds can disagree," the Tulane Law graduate said, referring to her ability to impartially weigh an argument presented by a former colleague.
A Marblehead native who has lived the past 20 years in Ipswich, Buxton has been chief homicide prosecutor in Essex County since 2019. She joined the office as an assistant district attorney in 1996, spent time as supervising attorney at Lynn District Court, and has prosecuted murder, motor vehicle homicide, narcotics, rape and sexual assault cases.
One of her supporting witnesses at Wednesday's hearing, Superior Court Judge Jeffrey Karp, said Buxton is among the top three adversaries against whom he ever tried a case. Karp, who was confirmed to his post by the council in 2017, referenced a case 10 years ago in front of Judge David Lowy, who now serves on the Supreme Judicial Court.
"I was blown away by the level of Kristen's preparation, her ability to deftly handle numerous challenging circumstances that came up in that trial, and how much our 16 jurors connected with her and trusted her," Karp said.