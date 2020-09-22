Prosecutors may ask for new evaluation of robbery suspect

SALEM — Raymond Wallace, the accused armed robber whose bid for release due to the coronavirus pandemic last spring sparked widespread controversy, could be facing a new evaluation of his medical condition.
During a status hearing Tuesday, five months after a Salem Superior Court judge questioned whether Wallace, 42, was actually dying as his attorneys suggested, a prosecutor indicated that he is waiting for an opportunity to have a medical expert evaluate Wallace.
That evaluation might allow prosecutors and the probation department to proceed with a hearing on a still-pending probation violation charge, a proceeding that would be shorter and less physically taxing than a trial.
"Judge (Thomas) Drechlser mentioned that someone who is physically incompetent for a trial might still be competent for a probation hearing," prosecutor A.J. Camelio told Judge Salim Tabit during Tuesday's hearing. "Obviously, we would need some medical testimony, and given the inability to get people into the Shattuck to do a physical evaluation on him, we are hopeful that at some point in the near future that is something we would be able to do."
Wallace, who was living in Salem at the time of his arrest in 2011, is facing charges in two violent armed robberies, the first in 2010 at the now-defunct Borders Books and Music in Peabody and the second in 2011 at the PetSmart in Salem.
Both holdups were elaborately planned, with Wallace allegedly donning a mask the color of white flesh, similar to the ones worn in the Ben Affleck movie "The Town," and ordering employees at gunpoint to open safes at closing time. He then allegedly burned the stolen cars used in the robberies.
He's also facing a string of weapons charges. Wallace at the time was on probation for a violent holdup at a Waltham farm stand store, during which he was shot.
He was again shot during an escape attempt from Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary in 2013, an incident that also led to charges after he allegedly shot a Middlesex deputy sheriff.
His injuries in that second shooting have led to him spending most of the past 6 1/2 years at the Lemuel Shattuck Hospital, in a secure ward run by the Department of Correction.
A judge in his escape case had deemed him medically unable to stand trial.
But that determination has not been made in Essex County.
After one of his attorneys, David Grimaldi, convinced Suffolk County Judge Beverly Cannone to release Wallace last spring due to the pandemic, sheriffs in Essex and Middlesex counties and the Essex district attorney publicly opposed a similar request in Essex County.
Lawyer Raymond Buso told Tabit that his client continues to deteriorate. "As far as I know he is still in the same condition, not medically competent to stand trial." Buso said doctors have been unable to operate on Wallace, and his weight has continued to drop.
During last spring's hearing Drechsler said he was concerned that since at least 2016, he and other judges have been led to believe that Wallace was "within weeks or months of death."
Buso on Tuesday acknowledged Drechsler's skepticism as to the true extent of Wallace's condition.
During last April's hearing on the COVID-19 release request, Drechsler also pointed to a social worker's report submitted by the defense, which proposed ultimately moving Wallace to a group home. Drechsler denied the request for release, suggesting that the request was motivated by a desire to avoid trial.
Just after Wallace's attorneys filed a motion seeking Wallace's release due to the pandemic, they learned that he had contracted the virus. He subsequently recovered.
Buso said his client is unable to concentrate for the period of time needed to meaningfully assist in his defense, and is also incontinent.
"I just want to be very careful," Buso later added, "because Judge Drechsler said in the past I repeatedly said Mr. Wallace is going to die and, I guess, we're all going to die. Mr. Wallace's condition, especially with COVID, is horrible, but when and where (his death) will happen, who knows?"
Tabit scheduled a status hearing in the case for Jan. 20.
