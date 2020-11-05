SALEM — Energy from election night was still reverberating throughout the region Wednesday as the outcome to this year's presidential race started becoming more clear.
Standing on a bench-height wall bordering Riley Plaza downtown as the sun set Wednesday, Jim Lacey spoke into a battery-powered bullhorn. Feet away, a hand-written "Protect the Results" banner was suspended from the park's flagpoles.
"It's very simple, but a lot of people don't know — it has to be counted, verified, certified," Lacey said. "That's all we're here to say."
The rally — local representation of a growing national "Protect the Results" movement — was held just shy of 24 hours after polls closed in Massachusetts for this year's historic general elections. It's part of a network of more than 110 bipartisan groups across the country working to drive the point home as city and town clerks continue to collect mailed-in ballots throughout this week.
As about 100 locals filled the park, Vice President Joe Biden earned projected electoral votes over incumbent President Donald Trump, but several states — Georgia, Michigan, North Carolina and Pennsylvania among them — were still unclaimed as early votes and absentee ballots were still being received and counted in counties — often cities — expected to go hard blue.
Early Wednesday morning, with neither candidate projected to land 270 or more electoral votes and several states still swinging, Trump took to the airwaves to say, "frankly, we did win this election." He also threatened that his campaign will "be going to the U.S. Supreme Court. We want all voting to stop."
Hours later, U.S. Rep. Seth Moulton — elected to a fourth term representing the 6th District — addressed the remarks by his campaign headquarters on Front Street in downtown Salem.
"I'm standing in front of Old Town Hall in Salem, built in 1817," Moulton said. "Back in 1817, we counted every vote, and that's exactly what we must do today."
Moulton further called Trump's comments "a shameful display of truly anti-Democratic behavior."
"When we're done counting every vote... if Trump is the next president, then so be it," Moulton said. "But counting every vote is what we must do."
As the rally started late in the afternoon, CNN and the New York Times both projected that Biden would win Michigan, bringing him closer to 270 electoral votes. Moments later, Moulton appeared at the rally and announced the news.
"I just got off the phone with a senior member of Joe Biden's team," Moulton told the rally. "Joe Biden is going to be the next president of the United States, and he's going to win battleground states like Michigan and Wisconsin by more than Trump won in 2016."
Moulton then got on message, refocusing his words at a rally that organizers insisted was non-partisan.
"The reason why we have to have a rally, a protest the day after the election, is because our democracy is on the line, and what we're standing up for should be a completely bipartisan principle," Moulton said. "This isn't hard folks, and this isn't a banana republic. This is the United States of America."
"We're human. Our votes count," Lacey said moments later. "You're always going to be human. That doesn't change. Our votes count. That won't change no matter who's in the election."
Sue Kirby, another organizer for the rally, said the group is committed to making sure "that every single vote gets counted."
"We'll be in the streets. We'll be in the courthouses," Kirby said. "We'll be wherever we need to be to make this a peaceful transition and get on the business of getting rid of this pandemic, making sure the economy gets back in shape."
