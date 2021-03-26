SALEM — People returning to the Charter Street Cemetery when it reopens this year will find that it isn't quite the landmark they may remember.
The historic cemetery, also known as the Old Burying Point, is due to reopen May 1 after more than a year of historic renovation and upgrades first closed the site to public access in late 2019.
A major partnership has been announced now to protect the site and offer city-run programming going forward. This includes a newly established "Welcome Center" run by the same city department responsible for Pioneer Village and the Witch House, two other historic attractions in Salem. And with the Welcome Center taking over one of three Peabody Essex Museum's historic homes at the corner of the cemetery, the city's largest museum is also now involved.
The cemetery, established in 1637, is among the oldest in the country. It's the burial place for several historic figures, including many connected to the Witch Trials — making it a major tourist attraction. Individual tourists, as well as walking tours, are a typical sight in the cemetery throughout normal years.
The cemetery has seen limited public access since it was shut down during the peak of the 2019 tourism season after city officials grew increasingly concerned over tourists disrespecting the property, going off walking paths, leaning against gravestones and tombs, and even at times sitting or eating on them. This, officials said, all caused irreversible harm to the stones, which can deteriorate literally to the touch given their age and condition.
A nearly $690,000 renovation project is now in its final stages entering April 2021, according to Patti Kelleher, Salem's preservation planner at City Hall.
"New pathways were installed that lead visitors throughout the cemetery," Kelleher said. "The project also included several new benches for people to rest as they go through the cemetery, some perimeter lighting for security purposes, and a restoration of the iron fence that runs along Charter Street and Liberty Street."
The fence is the only outstanding part of the project, with Colonial Iron Works in Peabody currently handling the restoration work, according to Kelleher.
The Welcome Center, a new addition to the site, will take up residency in the Samuel Pickman House, one of three Peabody Essex Museum-owned properties at the corner of Charter and Liberty streets.
"The museum was founded on the principles of our entrepreneurs leaving from Salem to the world and bringing the world back to Salem. It only makes sense that we are involved with what the community does on a day-to-day basis," said Bob Monk, Peabody Essex's chief operating officer. "The other initiative that we're very interested in is activating our historic houses and finding ways to help us use them to tell a story in Salem."
In this vein, the same city department that manages Pioneer Village at Forest River Park and the Witch House at the corner of Essex and North streets will operate the Welcome Center at the Pickman House, according to Elizabeth Peterson, the city-appointed director of both landmarks.
"The inception of the Welcome Center is actually the mayor's office's response to the need to safeguard improvements made to the cemetery over the past few years," Peterson said. "There will be staff in place within the Welcome Center and within the cemetery itself. This will allow us to watch over the grounds and protect the cemetery."
That, Peterson said, will also boost the experience for visitors to the cemetery, as "we will be able to offer context and insight through interpretation within the Welcome Center by having staff on-hand to answer questions."
There's also another aspect to the partnership that's still under development.
The City Council recently approved $16 million in spending on six Salem parks ahead of Salem's 400th anniversary in 2026, including $2 million earmarked for relocating Pioneer Village to the current home of Camp Naumkeag on Memorial Drive. Pioneer Village, today located at Forest River Park, is a living history museum built for the state's tercentenary in 1930 to recreate life as it existed in Salem in 1630.
With Pioneer Village moving closer to downtown and a third city-run historical site entering the fold, a literal line can be drawn connecting the Witch House, the Welcome Center and Pioneer Village.
While that likely won't happen for some time, there's already work underway to pull the three sites together virtually, according to Peterson.
"This project offers a unique opportunity to pull three municipally-owned sites together that interpret 17th-century Salem," she said. "We will be creating '17th-Century Salem-What Remains?' virtual programming that will be accessible through our websites, once we have settled in a bit."
It remains unclear if that program will be ready to go for 2021, but it will definitely be in place for next year, according to Peterson.
What is coming May 1 is a game-changer for the Old Burying Point, she stressed.
"With this new collaborative relationship, we're now able to explore the history of the cemetery, the Pickman House and the neighborhood that surrounds them both," Peterson said. "This is a new and exciting spotlight being shown on Salem's historic resources that have gone without interpretation, context and accessibility for far too long."
