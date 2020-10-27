PEABODY — A former Peabody psychiatrist was disciplined by the Board of Registration in Medicine earlier this month, after admitting to conduct undermining public confidence in the medical profession.
However, under the terms of a probation agreement with the board, Dr. Jeffrey Bucci will be allowed to resume practicing, with supervision.
According to findings released by the board last week, Bucci repeatedly called in sick and canceled appointments, failed to follow up with patients, and took money from the practice he co-owned.
The Board last week indefinitely suspended Bucci's right to renew his medical license, but stayed the suspension, approved a lapsed license application and placed him on the probation agreement.
That probation agreement requires that he submit to ongoing monitoring.
Bucci had previously entered a non-disciplinary voluntary agreement not to practice in 2016.
Prior to that, he practiced at Pediatric Healthcare Associates in Peabody and at North Shore Psychiatric Center, as well as Boston Children's Hospital Waltham.
Bucci has been licensed to practice in Massachusetts since 2009, and is also licensed in Minnesota.
