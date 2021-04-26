GLOUCESTER - Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals have partnered together to open Physical Therapy Gloucester at the new Glen T. MacLeod Cape Ann YMCA at Gloucester Crossing.
The clinic, the fourth location of the hospitals' Center for Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine, opened on April 3. According to the hospitals' shared physical therapy director, Melinda Adam, the first month has been extremely successful.
"We've been busier than we had expected," Adam said. "People have been really enthusiastic about having us in the building."
Adam serves as the director of rehabilitation and sports medicine for both Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals. In addition to overseeing physical therapy operations at both hospitals and Physical Therapy Gloucester, she supervises the clinic at Lahey Outpatient Center Danvers.
Physical Therapy Gloucester, however, is the hospitals’ first venture with a fitness center, something Adam said staff have been looking to establish for some time.
"People recovering from a sports injury will need therapy for several weeks or months depending on their requirements and working with a physical therapist can help patients manage their pain and improve their movement,” said Michael Muldoon, rehabilitation site manager for Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals, in a prepared statement. “A physical therapy option convenient to where a patient may already be exercising can also make a difference in their recovery and help patients return to the activities they love.”
When construction began on the new Glen T. MacLeod YMCA building, "we reached out to the Y and said 'We want to be in the building'," said Adam.
Cape Ann YMCA Executive Director Tim Flaherty was happy to oblige.
"It's what we do, partnering with local agencies like Addison Gilbert," Flaherty said. "It makes our community healthier and stronger by working together."
Physical Therapy Gloucester focuses on musculoskeletal and other sports-related conditions. It is staffed with certified athletic trainers and specialists in strength and conditioning.
"Obviously we're here to support the Y membership," said Adam. "But we're also here for anyone who has a muscular-skeletal problem, like someone who recently had a knee replacement or other types of surgery."
Besides its new YMCA home, The Center for Rehabilitation and Sports Medicine has locations at Addison Gilbert and Beverly hospitals and Lahey Outpatient Center in Danvers.
More information or appointment scheduling is available by calling Physical Therapy Gloucester at 978-529-2525 or visiting https://bit.ly/2QtjwZW.
Michael Cronin may be contacted at 978-675-2708, or mcronin@salemnews.com.
