Public housing tenants wake to find vehicles towed

SALEM — When Breda Smyth looked out her window Wednesday morning and realized that her minivan was gone, her first thought, she said, was "Oh, my God."
Smyth, 60, who has lived in an apartment at the Salem Housing Authority's Bates Terrace property for the past 14 years, couldn't believe it.
Then she realized that her neighbor's car was also gone. "She started crying," Smyth said of the other tenant, a woman in her 80s. "She's been crying all day." The older woman had to cancel a doctor's appointment, Smyth said.
Smyth and her neighbor were two of 11 Salem Housing Authority tenants whose vehicles were towed late Tuesday and early Wednesday, Salem Housing Authority Director Cathy Hoog acknowledged Wednesday.
Hoog blamed a towing company that recently entered an agreement with the authority to conduct what are typically called trespass tows from Salem Housing Authority lots.
"I think there was a little miscommunication," Hoog said on Wednesday afternoon. "Eleven cars got towed. We made it right."
Hoog said one of the drivers "got mixed up" as to where he could tow, explaining that the tenants at Bates Terrace and another development on Boston Street hadn't yet received notices about their parking permits.
The tenants, including Smyth, were allowed to retrieve their cars from Todisco Towing's lot on the Salem-Peabody line at no cost, though Smyth said her neighbor had to call her son to come down from New Hampshire to drive her there — and initially he had to pay. Smyth said the company later refunded the son his money.
Hoog disputed the account. "That's not the story I got," she said.
Salem police received 10 calls on Wednesday morning from residents looking for their cars, Lt. Kristian Hanson, the officer in charge of the day shift, said.
The only role police have in a trespass tow is when the towing company calls them to say they've towed a vehicle.
A listing of the rules and regulations of the Housing Authority from 2010 does note that cars in violation of the agency's parking policy can be towed without notice and at the resident's expense.
But Smyth said that as a result of the pandemic, she and other residents haven't been able to leave their homes to get new stickers.
Smyth said she changed vehicles two years ago and hadn't gotten a new sticker. It hadn't been an issue previously. And she said her neighbor's permit had no expiration date printed on it. Theirs were the only two vehicles parked in the lot at the 16-unit development.
"It's crazy," Smyth said. "Why would you pick this time to tow people?"
Asked about the timing, during a pandemic, Hoog said, "Like I said, the tow company made an error."
Messages left for Pat Todisco, the owner of the towing company, were not immediately returned Wednesday.
Hoog defended the agency's handling of parking issues, saying there are frequent problems caused by illegally-parked cars in tenant spaces. Hoog also said there are now several options to update tenant parking permits, including by mail.
"Sometimes these things happen," Hoog said. "The Housing Authority still has to operate. I still have an obligation to manage the properties."
Hoog, who took over as executive director of the Housing Authority last year after stints in North Andover and Groveland, said that towing from housing authority lots is "nothing new."
Pressed as to prior times the Salem Housing Authority had authorized widespread towing and whether tow truck drivers are now allowed to make that decision independently on Salem Housing Authority properties, Hoog repeatedly cited standard practices in the towing industry.
