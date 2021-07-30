Public walkway through marina to be upgraded

BEVERLY — Beverly Port Marina must provide a public walkway through its property under a long-sought license that was finally granted by the state this month.
The Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection issued a waterways license to the privately run marina on June 18 to maintain its existing ramps, floats, piles and seawall. As a condition of the license, the marina must provide public access under a law known as Chapter 91, which preserves the public's access along coastal and inland waterways.
Beverly Port Marina owner Frank Kinzie said there has been public assess for years on the property, but he will continue to upgrade the path with new fencing, paving and striping.
"We're making every effort possible to continue to accommodate public access," Kinzie said.
The issue of public access on the Port Marina property has been going on for decades. Kinzie has said the marina, for liability reasons, could not complete the required walkway until it was granted the waterways license. Amazingly enough, the license was first applied for in 1994, two years before Kinzie and his wife, Suzanne, purchased the marina, he said.
The license, which covers structures on the water such as floats and piles, was held up in a bureaucratic tangle of appeals and counter-appeals by the city of Beverly and the Kinzies, who have disagreed over what kind of access the marina would provide. In 2017, the two sides signed a settlement in which the city agreed to drop its opposition to the waterways license in exchange for the Kinzies agreeing not to oppose a restaurant being built on city-owned land next door. The restaurant is under construction and is scheduled to open in April.
Under the terms of the license granted by the state, Port Marina must maintain a 10-foot-wide walkway through its property along the water, open to the public "at least from sunrise to one hour after sunset." The walkway must include signs indicating public access on both sides of its property.
The marina is allowed to close off a current 12-foot-wide walkway into its property from Water Street. The public can gain access via a gate between the marina and the city-owned restaurant property. That gate is currently locked while the restaurant is being constructed.
The marina must also establish "reasonable public security measures" to keep people safe as they pass through the working boatyard. Access through the boat-launching area will be restricted when the the equipment that lifts and hauls boats is in operation.
Kinzie said people have been walking through the marina property for years, although the numbers are small. There is still no clear pathway through a neighboring property connecting to the public walkway behind the Tuck Point condominiums, meaning people have to return to Water Street to reach that walkway.
Kinzie said he's glad that the long-running dispute over the license is over and that everyone can more forward.
"It took much longer than it should have, in my opinion," he said.
