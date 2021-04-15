DANVERS — Puddingstone Place, which offers programming and therapy for children with autism and other developmental disabilities, is expanding in town.
Dwight Robson, a spokesperson for Puddingstone Place, said the 152 Sylvan St. location will be nearly doubling in size by moving from the second floor to the ground floor of the building. This will allow the center to provide services to more children, Robson said.
Puddingstone offers Applied Behavioral Analysis, occupational therapy, speech therapy, feeding therapy and school outreach. Robson said Puddingstone is also the only provider licensed by Boston Children's Hospital to offer the Visual Immersion System, a way of teaching life and language skills to individuals with Autism Spectrum Disorder and other developmental disabilities.
Dr. Howard Shane, a co-founder of Puddingstone who works full-time at Boston Children's Hospital, said the Visual Immersion System improves the effectiveness of ABA and other therapies.
"We are thrilled that the expansion of Puddingstone's centers will allow us to expand the reach of the VIS and positively impact the learning and quality of life of many more children," Shane said.
Robson said the move will allow the center to increase its number of classrooms for ABA therapy, add gross motor skills rooms, build a larger gym with more equipment to support occupational therapy, and provide services to more children. The center expects to be in its new space by the end of May or early June.
Right now, Robson said Puddingstone Place can offer ABA center-based programming to 12 Danvers children. After the expansion, that capacity will increase to 21 students.
Robson said there are 24 children on a waiting list to receive speech, occupational and feeding therapy at the Danvers location.
“Those therapies are a bit different and Puddingstone can service ... more kids because there are fewer hours," Robson said about occupational, speech and feeding therapy, and explaining that ABA programming requires about 30 hours a week.
Puddingstone’s chief executive officer and co-founder Elaine Crosby said she is “enormously proud” of how Puddingstone has grown since its founding in 2018 and how many people to whom the center has been able to provide services.
“The expansion of our centers will allow us to provide life-changing therapy to additional children and families who might otherwise lack access to high-quality care,” she said.
Puddingstone Place is also expanding its Middleboro location.
Puddingstone’s announcement of its expansion coincides with Autism Awareness Month, and Robson said that feels right.
“Autism Awareness Month, which is really becoming Autism Acceptance Month, is really all about supporting and embracing individuals with autism and wanting for them what we all want, which is a full life where we have the possibility to reach our full potential and become members of a community,” he said. “That is what autism acceptance is all about and how Puddingstone Place is striving to help each of these children as they grow and develop.”
