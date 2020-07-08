TOPSFIELD — The Topsfield Fair is putting on a different type of show this summer.
Instead of the typical functions and activities that occupy the fairgrounds in the off-season leading up to the annual fair — those have all been canceled due to the coronavirus pandemic — film-lovers can head over with their families all summer long for an old-fashioned drive-in movie experience under the stars.
Topsfield Drive-In will be open seven nights a week and rotate through a selection of iconic movies, starting a long time ago in a galaxy far, far away...
To kick things off Friday night, the Rebellion's fight against the evil Galactic Empire returns to the big screen for a showing of "Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back." The beloved sci-fi film will screen over the weekend, and then "Grease" and "Jurassic Park" will play alternating nights next week.
All ticketing will be online and specific restrictions will be in place to ensure social distancing between groups of patrons and their parked vehicles. A concession stand will also have a variety of soft drinks and food for sale.
The gates open each night at 6 p.m. with showtime at 8:45, according to the official website, www.topsfielddrivein.com. Patrons are encouraged to show up early to redeem their tickets and get a good spot.
The screen will be set up in the parking area on the Route 1 side of the fairgrounds. The lot can hold up to 250 cars.
Patrons will be directed to park in specific sections and all vehicles will be spaced 10 feet apart. People will be allowed to sit outside their vehicles, but chairs and blankets must be directly in front of and touching the vehicle, according to the lengthy list of rules posted online.
Tickets are $27 per car and $6 extra per passenger for carloads of more than six people.
"People seem to be (anxious) to get outside and do something," said Dave Thomson, who provides public relations for the fair. And this, he added, is a way to do that "hearkening back to yesteryear."
Thomson said the fair is operating the drive-in theater. The organization received approval from the town last month. Food and beverages will be provided by Fiesta Shows, which runs the concessions at the annual fair.
As for the Topsfield Fair, which is run by the Essex Agricultural Society, the plan is for America's oldest county fair to go ahead with its schedule for Oct. 2-12, Thomson said, but that may be subject to change.
Other large fairs, such as the Big E in Springfield, have already canceled this year. Thomson said that Topsfield Fair General Manager James O'Brien will make a final decision by Aug. 15.