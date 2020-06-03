Race Amity Day, a celebration of cross-racial friendships that the public is invited to participate in, will be held online on Zoom on Sunday, June 14, between 2 and 4 p.m.
Held by the Beverly Multifaith Coalition, Heathmere Center for Cultural Engagement, and History Alive Inc. of Salem, Race Amity Day draws attention to the rich tradition of cross-racial friendships that bridge the racial divide and promote equity, access, and social justice.
The event is being held on Zoom this year due to coronavirus precautions.
Featured will be drummers Joh Camara & Son, rapper Eche, a short documentary on the history of Race Amity Day, and Salem Mayor Kim Driscoll reading Massachusetts’ official Race Amity Day proclamation, as well as original artwork, poetry, and performances. Following the program, participants will be able to participate in facilitated small group dialogues.
Lauren Swayne Barthold, program director of the Heathmere Center for Cultural Engagement, a co-sponsor, said event organizers have extended invitations this year to include even more local talent. Submissions of original artwork, poetry, and performances may be sent to info@heathmere.org by Friday, June 5.
“This is a great opportunity to learn more about how inter-racial friendships and teamwork worked together to create strong, pluralistic communities in the past and to meet new friends with whom we can do the same in 2020 and beyond!" Barthold said.
The event is free and open to all. Advance registration requested at https://cutt.ly/raceamity.
||||