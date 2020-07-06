 Race Equity Task Force boasts diverse representation 

SALEM — Terrell Greene is a staff member at New Liberty Innovation School and avid believer that now is the time to listen. But that's advice he puts on himself as much as anybody else involved in local race discussions.
"For me, the only thing I'm expecting is partly to be heard, but also to learn more," Greene said. "There's something a rich man can learn from a poor man, and a poor man from a rich man. That's what I'm looking for in this group."
Greene is one of 25 members of the city's newly formed Race Equity Task Force, which will begin meeting soon. The task force was announced toward the end of June after weeks of civil unrest across the country responding to police brutality against people of color — most notably black people — and local calls for leadership to respond.
The move came in part after Driscoll was asked to take — and subsequently accepted — a pledge from the Obama Foundation. The pledge, agreed to on Twitter, calls for a review of policies regarding police use of force, engaging her city "by including a diverse range of input, experiences + stories in review," and report the findings of the review and seek feedback within 90 days. Driscoll took the pledge on June 3 in a tweet that can be viewed at bit.ly/3fMeq1S.
Greene, who helped lead a Juneteenth march with Eastern University student Cristina Machuca, said his biggest priority with the task force is "making sure that accountability is being met."
"We can't get any trust from people if accountability isn't held," Greene said.
Machuca is also a member of the task force, as is Mercis Arias, who also organized one of the first protests to take place in June.
They're joined by a fair chunk of elected officials, including Driscoll, state Sen. Joan Lovely and Rep. Paul Tucker, two School Committee members and three members of the City Council. Among them are Manny Cruz, Domingo Dominguez and Ana Nuncio, all people of color and leaders within that community.
The body also includes leaders of several Salem organizations, including Brian Kennedy from Peabody Essex Museum, David Roberts from the North Shore Medical Center, and Lucy Corchado, a past city councilor and president of the Latino Leadership Coalition going back to 2000.
"The makeup of the task force, I think, is great," Corchado said. "There's a variety of talents and experiences there that will benefit the task force as a whole and, hopefully, create some policy, and I think some better understanding with regard to racial relations here, cultural competency."
In addition to her efforts advocating for Latino rights through the neighborhood association, Corchado also served as a voice in the criticism of city leadership in 2016 after voters in the city's Latino community raised concern about harassment and intimidation from poll workers in prior elections.
Despite Salem residents and leaders boasting the "City of Peace" meaning in Salem's name, the city has continued to face race issues in the last several years. That ranges from hateful graffiti appearing on public monuments and spaces to the recent demotion of Salem police Capt. Kate Stephens. The captain, now a sergeant, inappropriately used the department's Twitter account to criticize Gov. Charlie Baker in a way that criticized allowing Black Lives Matter protests while not being able to eat in public due to COVID-19.
Greene, Machuca and Arias' protests, held on Fridays in June, ended at the police station's front door and, among other things, called for Stephens' termination.
As similar protests have called for change nationally and in their own ways locally as well, many have remarked that changes in public discourse and action are signals that the situation is improving and progress is being made.
But true progress, Corchado said, must also be paired with patience. Meaningful change, she said, will take time.
"Salem is a city of peace. We claim to be very welcoming and very diverse, but there are folks that could probably contradict that statement," she said. "That's where we need to all be seated at the same table to see, what can we truly do to make this city as welcoming and inclusive as possible?"
