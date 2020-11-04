Racial incidents prompt Gordon students to stage sit-in

WENHAM — Students at Gordon College conducted a sit-in in the lobby of a campus administration building Tuesday morning to protest the school’s handling of recent racist incidents and what they say is a climate on campus that allows such incidents to occur.
The protest came two days after a T-shirt with the slogan “Yes They Do,” worn by white supporters of the Black Lives Matter movement, was defaced with a racist slur and expletive. The shirt was found Sunday on a table in a residence hall laundry room.
School officials say they are investigating.
In August, shortly after students returned to the school’s Wenham campus, a Black Lives Matter sign was altered to say “All Lives Matter,” students said in emails.
“The Gordon College administration responded with what can be perceived as a performative act by posting on their Facebook and Instagram pages,” members of the student group Gordon College Afro-Hamwe wrote. “An email was sent to students by President Lindsay, stating the situation was under investigation.”
The students said that as of this week, no one had been identified or held accountable. They said they believe the administration has taken no meaningful action toward finding the person responsible.
Students wrote that the most recent incident, “alongside many others, is a true representation of the injustices and lack of cultural competency that continues to be ignored by Gordon College’s administration.”
“These are already unprecedented times for the country, but to perpetuate and allow it at Gordon College is completely unacceptable and not representative of Christ,” the students wrote. “Black students at Gordon College are living in a global health pandemic and facing racial terror. Despite this, Gordon College is not doing enough to make sure Black students are not just heard, but are safe. Today, we call upon Gordon College, to stop disregarding the everyday racial aggressions and microaggressions and heinous acts of racism experienced by Black students.”
In a statement emailed to the campus community, Gordon College President Michael Lindsay said that the school’s police, along with Student Life, are actively investigating Sunday’s incident as a hate crime.
“Gordon police will work with other local police, as well as with the district attorney’s office if a suspect can be identified, to ensure that whomever is responsible is dealt with to the fullest extent of the law,” Lindsay wrote. “If this person or persons are current Gordon students, they will also face the full measure of disciplinary action.”
The school also announced a series of measures it will take to address students’ concerns, including creating a new position to provide support for students of color, offering counseling, and bringing in an outside expert to consult with the school. The school is also looking into setting up security or surveillance systems in the dormitories, though it expressed concern about student privacy. The school will also work on efforts to bring diversity and inclusion into the curriculum.
A diverse group of students took part in the sit-in Tuesday, part of which was livestreamed on social media. In addition to Black Lives Matter signs, students displayed signs that read “Your Silence is Betrayal,” Breonna Taylor, and “Matter is the Minimum,” among other messages.
There were no classes at the school on Tuesday, in observance of a previously scheduled annual day of prayer at the Christian college.
Several students led the group in prayer and spoke during the livestream.
The students have also circulated an email that they’re sending to media organizations in hope of calling attention to the situation.
Lindsay said in the email that the school is taking steps to respond to the situation. After meeting with students on Monday, the college cabinet met in an emergency session Monday evening and agreed to the series of measures.
“It is painful that ongoing, earnest efforts among many different stakeholders on campus to build unity and a common commitment to Shalom over the course of this semester and beyond can be undermined by such a senseless action,” Lindsay wrote.
Courts reporter Julie Manganis can be reached at 978-338-2521, by email at jmanganis@salemnews.com or on Twitter at @SNJulieManganis.