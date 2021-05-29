'Racist' graffiti found at Salem Willows

SALEM — "Racist" graffiti was discovered in Salem Thursday morning scrawled on a rock at Salem Willows Park.
The Essex County Sheriff's Department said its "anti-graffiti crew" was hard at work at the Willows where the offending graffiti was found on a rock. The sheriff's department shared the update on its Facebook page, also noting that one member of the crew remarked "how disrespectful it was for someone to ruin the landscape of such a gorgeous spot."
The man further went on to say that "he wishes vandals would appreciate the beauty of the area we live in and stop the destruction."
And in Danvers, a volunteer at the Northshore Unitarian Universalist Church told Danvers police Wednesday evening that someone stole a Black Lives Matter sign from the church and left what appeared to be a noose hanging on the church's main sign.
Also on Tuesday, Salem police said they were investigating after a swastika sticker and "threatening language" was found on a fire alarm box on Essex Street.
~ John Castelluccio
