A rolling rally to raise awareness of elder abuse heads through downtown Beverly. pic.twitter.com/sxzHJXuvPX— Paul Leighton (@heardinbeverly) June 17, 2021
BEVERLY — SeniorCare, the Beverly Council on Aging, and the Beverly Police Department rolled through Beverly Thursday morning to help increase awareness of elder abuse.
The rally began at the former Briscoe School, on Sohier Road, and processed down Cabot Street to the downtown. Concerned citizens were invited join in and decorate their cars and bring noisemakers.
June is World Elder Abuse Awareness Month and June 15 was World Elder Abuse Awareness Day. SeniorCare and several nonprofit and civic organizations are holding special rolling rallies across the North Shore to increase awareness of elder abuse in American society.
Elder abuse and neglect can take on various forms, says SeniorCare. It can be physical, emotional, verbal, sexual, financial, neglect by a caregiver, or self-neglect. Elder abuse can occur anywhere — in the home, in nursing homes, or other institutions. It affects seniors across all socioeconomic groups, cultures, and races.
SeniorCare says an estimated 5 million, or 1 in 10, older Americans are victims of elder abuse, neglect or exploitation. Experts believe that for every case of elder abuse reported, as many as 23.5 cases go unreported, and the situation has only worsened during the pandemic.
If you suspect a situation of abuse or self-neglect, call 911, of if there’s no immediate danger, call the Massachusetts Elder Abuse Hotline at 800-922-2275.