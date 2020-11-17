NEWBURYPORT — Their faces may have been covered by masks but the Countess and other Real Housewives of New York cast members spent some of the weekend shopping in downtown Newburyport.
Their visit, which included a film crew, is scheduled to air during the long-running Bravo reality show's upcoming 13th season as part of their visit to the North Shore. Earlier the contingent of reality television stars was spotted in Salem, according to social media posts and websites.
Frank Cousins, Greater Newburyport Chamber of Commerce & Industry president, said the Newburyport visit was planned more than a month ago when representatives from the show contacted his office and Mayor Donna Holaday's office.
"It's nice anytime you have something shot locally," Cousins said.
Donna Musumeci from the mayor's office confirmed Holaday approved the filming and said the crew planned to stop at the Tuscan Grill and The Poynt, along with retail shops Salt & Grove, Nauti Pearl, and Native Sun. She did not know if the crew visited all locations.
Holaday said the housewives staff was great to work with, reaching out well in advance and adhering to all COVID-19 guidelines.
"We were thrilled to have them. They certainly have great taste in choosing Newburyport to film at," Holaday said.
The visit drew plenty of attention on social media with photos of the cast, most of them carting around multiple shopping bags, appearing on local Facebook posts and Twitter. A short video of the shopping spree was posted on the discussion site Reddit. The roughly 40-second video shows the cast, shadowed by a film crew, crossing Merrimac Street at Green Street near The Black Cow restaurant.
The Real Housewives' visit comes just a week or so after the locally filmed holiday movie "A Ring For Christmas" made its long-awaited debut on upTV.
Staff writer Dave Rogers can be reached at drogers@salemnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @drogers41008.
