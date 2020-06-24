Realtor: Accessibility is key to housing crisis

SALEM — Selling a home in 2020 is a lot like shopping for supplies during the first weeks of the COVID-19 pandemic. The line to get in the store is long, supplies are incredibly short, and the price a person pays for those supplies is spiking beyond many people’s ability to pay.
Except in this case, that 20-pack of toilet paper rolls is a single-family house.
“At some point, we have to stop this log jam. We just have to, or else it’s just going to continue,” said Cynthia Nina-Soto, president of the North Shore Association of Realtors. “Soon enough, we’re going to reach a $500,000 median sale price in Salem... And I’m sorry. At a $65,000 median income for a Salem resident, you can’t afford that. You just can’t.”
The reason for the crisis
On Monday, Salem City Councilor Josh Turiel said that the home he and his wife Jane purchased in 1993 for $185,000 is now valued at three times that. Their incomes, however, haven’t tripled.
“A comparable couple to us at that point of time, today, can’t buy this house,” he said.
Part of the reason, Turiel said, is that Salem has become a desirable community.
“We’re paying a little bit of a price for our success,” he said. “There’s a lot of things that have changed for the better in this city, and our housing market really reflects that. That’s one of the fundamentals we have to come to terms with.”
The result, Turiel said, is the people who make Salem’s identity are being priced out of the city, and those being priced out of places like Cambridge and Somerville are moving to communities like Salem.
Nina-Soto said homes have continued to increase in value because of a lack of supply to balance things out. It has been an ongoing and developing problem since the housing market crash in 2009, she said.
“They’ve been steadily climbing, steadily climbing, and it’s all great until there’s nothing else for you to buy,” she said. “I have clients that have their properties under agreement — they have a buyer ready to purchase their home — but they can’t close on that house because they haven’t found their next property.
“How do we solve that?” she continued. “I can’t just magically create a house for my clients to buy to get the buyers to purchase their home.”
That, Nina-Soto said, is the core factor to the housing crisis.
“We need inventory. Inventory has to happen,” she said. “I understand you have to have certain rules in place on what can go where, but we have to make it easier to get these permits approved. If we get these permits approved faster, it creates less of a holding period for developers and they then in turn can turn that property faster which means less costs. Less costs to the developers means less costs to the buyers.”
COVID adds to supply problem
Regional leaders have been trying to address the issue for several years now. But with the ongoing global pandemic, housing and financial insecurity issues are surging. Thousands of jobs have vanished. Businesses are closing. People are drowning in their mortgages, and those who rent fall behind there as well.
With that, not only is the ability for many to buy a home declining, but the number of homes for sale is dropping as well, according to Nina-Soto.
“In January, last I looked, we had inventory levels down by about 37% of single-family homes for sale in our region,” she said. “As of May 2020, as of last month, we had 51% less inventory currently available than we had a year ago.”
The pandemic hits in other areas too, she said. With everyone working remotely in the slowly developing “new normal,” commercial spaces are becoming vacant as the sharp downturns in foot traffic cause businesses to close.
“We need to start thinking outside the box to start addressing the issue,” Nina-Soto said, “and the underlying issue here is accessibility.”
