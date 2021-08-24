SALEM — For its second look at the Salem Witch Trials in as many years, Peabody Essex Museum is exploring what it means to be a witch, with a contrast between the accused victims of 1692 and those who self-identify as "witches" in 2021.
The museum will host "The Salem Witch Trials: Reckoning and Reclaiming" from Sept. 18 to March 20, it announced Tuesday morning.
The exhibit focuses heavily on Elizabeth How (often spelled Howe), a Topsfield resident who was among the five women killed in the Trials' first hangings on July 19, 1692. Along with presenting documents and artifacts connected to her, it then transitions into a presentation by fashion designer Alexander McQueen titled "In Memory of Elizabeth How, 1692," displaying clothing and other aspects of How's life on the North Shore.
But the exhibit ends with a portrait gallery created by Frances Denny titled "Major Arcana: Portraits of Witches in America." It includes 13 portraits and accompanying essays of modern practicing witches from across the country. Denny is a descendent of both Trials victims and the hysteria's judge, Samuel Sewall.
“What do witches even look like?" said Lydia Gordon, an associate curator at Peabody Essex who worked with Denny. "These powerful portraits do not fetishize, but rather reveal multidimensional, self-possessed individuals. They invite careful study and consideration and remind us that identity is most truthful when it is self-defined.”
The exhibit follows "Salem Witch Trials 1692," which opened late last year and was developed during the COVID-19 pandemic. It was the first Witch Trials-related exhibit to appear at Peabody Essex since the museum formed via merger in 1992. It also opened alongside "Salem Stories," a 26-part exhibit that presents a part of Salem history for each letter of the English alphabet and has been since updated with several newly rotated topics.
The first Trials exhibit was "really well attended, even for a COVID-era, time-ticketed type of exhibition," said Dan Lipcan, head librarian at Phillips Library. "Folks were glad we were addressing and displaying some of the amazing things we had related to the Witch Trials."
The new exhibit opens by establishing context for power dynamics and community tensions that rippled through Salem in the summer of 1692. It then leads into Elizabeth How and Alexander McQueen's work on his ancestor's life, supported by documents connected to her arrest, court testimony and the final restitution awarded to her family in 1712.
The exhibit then wraps up with Denny's portrait gallery documenting the modern witch and their quest to reclaim their identity from events like the Salem Witch Trials. It depicts the idea of a contemporary witch in an effort "to diversify our perception of witchcraft and educate, but also to understand that modern witchcraft isn't the same thing as folks' understanding of the 17th century, what a witch was in 1692," Gordon said.
"We really wanted to bring in new contemporary voices and really bring, honestly, some representational justice through visioning of real people that self-identify with identities that fall on a wide range of witchcraft," she said. "There are folks within the portrait project who are claiming their indigenous roots, having a reference to nature, coming from a long line of healers and shamans. It isn't just the Anglo-European history, which of course a lot of our visitors do know."
Salem is expected to make more splashes around the museum in the months ahead. An exhibit opening up next spring will document the fight for segregation in Salem's schools in 1834 and ensuing desegregation in 1844, Lipcan said. Parts of the museum's Witch Trials collection will also pop up in an American art exhibit opening early next year.
"It's been really fun to work on this exhibition. It's a lot different from the very straightforward, factual story we told last year," Lipcan said. "We think we've got some really compelling things going on in this one, and we're really excited for people to come and experience it."
