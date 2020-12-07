Records show Kerans outraised all 4 opponents combined

DANVERS — Campaign finance records show that Democrat Sally Kerans, in her successful bid to return to the state Legislature to represent the 13th Essex District, raised more money than all of her opponents combined.
Kerans, of Danvers, raised $108,729 from 528 individual donations while her Republican opponent and runner-up in the race, Robert May, of Peabody, raised $22,160 from 116 donations. Finance records show Kerans contributed $600 to her campaign while May gave himself $2,530.
Jason Guida, of Danvers, an independent who came in fourth in the race, reported raising $30,005 from 136 different contributions, although $5,746 was money he loaned his campaign. Independent Bill Bates raised $6,286 from 55 donations — he loaned himself $2,000 — and unenrolled candidate Christopher Keohane raised $112 from two donations — including giving himself $15 — plus another $600 that was not itemized.
“We were talking about issues that matter to people,” Kerans said about why she believes she was able to so far outraise her opponents. “We were talking about the pandemic and the economy and the other candidates were not. I think that was an important factor.”
Kerans, who previously held the same seat in the House from 1991-97, added that she received a lot of support this time from friends and family in addition to new supporters.
“They give because they know you and they think well of you, and they know you will put our heart and soul into it and work tirelessly for the people you represent,” she said.
May said he found it “eye-opening” that Kerans received so many donations from donors across the country.
Kerans reported receiving 194 donations from people in the district — Danvers, Peabody and Middleton — out of 393 total donations from within Massachusetts — more than all the other candidates. There were also 135 donations that came from out of state, campaign finance records show.
May received 58 donations from residents in the district out of 112 from within Massachusetts, according to public records. He said his "grassroots campaign" was primarily funded by local donors who want to have a conservative voice on Beacon Hill.
Guida, who raised more money than May but finished well behind him in votes, said he believed he was able to raise so much because he has been fortunate to meet and have positive interactions with people during his career as an attorney and in government.
"The ray of light you take out of it, is you get to meet a lot of good people," Guida said, "and that so many people believed I would be a good candidate and state representative and were willing to support me. I really appreciate that."
Over the course of the campaign season, Kerans spent $93,607 to May's $18,937. Guida, meanwhile, reported $25,684 in expenses, Bates $6,386, and Keohane just $65.
Kerans, Guida and May said that because they campaigned during a pandemic, the majority of money spent went toward mailing flyers to voters, yard signs, door hangers and digital advertising.
“I'd be really surprised if you got any different answers on how it (money) was spent,” May said.
“(It's) important to remember the pandemic required a very different approach to campaigning," Kerans said. "There were no events. We knew we would have to mail to people and in order to help them know who I am, why I am running, what I have to offer the district, and what I will do as a representative.”
She said the majority of her campaign dollars were spent on digital ads.
“We can all agree it is very expensive — too expensive — to run for office,” Kerans said. “I do think the pandemic was a factor and not having community events where you can go and chat with people and they can get a sense of you. We had to mail people, which is expensive.”
May said even though he couldn’t host large-scale, in-person campaign events, he doesn’t think the pandemic made the campaign any less expensive.
“If anything, there were more opportunities to spend on things like Facebook ads and printing,” he said.
Guida offered similar sentiments.
"A majority — almost all of it frankly — was spent designing and creating mailers about issues and about me and my background that we mailed out," he said.
At the end of the campaign, Kerans reported having $15,122 left in the bank.
“If I do a good job, which I plan to do and will do,” she said, “there is a little money to get started next time.”
