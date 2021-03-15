SALEM — There won't be 225 apartments after all to replace Leefort Terrace, but that number will still be more than the 50 there now, says Cathy Hoog, executive director of the Salem Housing Authority, which is working on redevelopment plans for the property. But nothing is set in stone yet.
Built in 1958, Leefort Terrace is one of 23 Salem Housing Authority properties that combine for more than 700 apartments throughout Salem. Today, it contains eight buildings with a total of 50 single-bedroom garden-style units for elderly and disabled residents.
But the property hasn't been significantly updated since it was built; it's well past due for an overhaul, according to Hoog. None of the apartments are accessible to people with disabilities and the entire site is in a coastal floodplain.
The Housing Authority is partnering with Beacon Communities, a Boston-based real estate firm, on redevelopment plans that would include a mix of market-rate and low-income housing to replace Leefort Terrace.
"Redevelopment is never at the top of the list. It's at the bottom of the list. We're band-aiding our capital needs all the time, and Leefort being one of our oldest developments, there are a lot of needs there," said Hoog. "The site hasn't had substantial renovations since it was built. It's really reached the end of its useful life."
Last year, officials secured a $225,000 state grant to gauge the feasibility of redeveloping the site. At the time, they teased the idea of using a 2-acre city-owned parcel next door to nearly double the size of the property and build as many as 225 units.
Planning efforts have moved in a different direction, however, in light of community opposition to a project of that size and the fact that the adjacent city parcel may not be able to support housing in the first place because of underground gas and sewer utilities.
The 225-unit concept "was really kind of a conceptual thing we submitted, that this is maybe possible," Hoog said. "We weren't married to that, but folks knew about that application and grabbed on to the 225 units, so there was a lot of discussion of whether or not it was going to be that large, could it be that large, could the site handle it? As we further explored this, we've come to realize that's just going to be too large."
In terms of current tenants, they will have "packing, moving, relocating, everything" paid for when the time comes to move out of Leefort Terrace before construction, Hoog said. And they will have "first right to return if they choose" once the project is finished.
"Everyone's protected. There's some options they could have with regard to where they locate to," she said. "Everyone is, without a doubt, going to be taken care of and supported through a process like this."
Conceptual plans
Handicapped accessibility to the units will be a priority once design work begins, according to Hoog.
"Right now, none of those units are accessible, and nobody could really visit the site if they had physical disabilities," Hoog said. "When you redevelop a site, you get the opportunity to make it so it's accessible to everyone — all visitors. We'll have a certain percentage of these units that'll be required to be fully accessible, but using the universal design approach will allow anyone ideally to live safely in a healthy way."
There will likely be more than 50 new apartments built, and the project will also include some market-rate units, according to Hoog.
"The concept is you create market units to help cross-subsidize the subsidized (affordable) units," she said. "In order to create enough market units to support the subsidized units, it has to be larger than 50 units. Ideally, this would be a multi-level, multi-story project — still not clear how large, but definitely not a high-rise building."
Other issues include the site's presence in a floodplain and mitigating concerns about storm-magnified high tides from Collins Cove inundating the property decades from now as the ongoing climate crisis accelerates sea-level rise.
"At present, we have 50 very small senior housing units that are under threat of being flooded," said Mayor Kim Driscoll, who also serves on the Housing Authority board. "They need to be upgraded and protected from potential flood risks."
"Because people are living longer, these units are in such high demand. There's hundreds if not thousands of people on waiting lists, and they don't open up that frequently," Driscoll said. "By partnering with Beacon, the Housing Authority and the state, we'll have a chance to investigate redeveloping Leefort in a way that will not only protect the 50 units there but potentially add to it with an opportunity to serve more of our community housing needs."
Beacon, which develops, owns and operates a wide range of multifamily housing across the country, also has major investments in affordable housing as well. On the North Shore, Beacon has Jaclen Towers on Rantoul Street in Beverly and St. Stephen's Tower on Pleasant Street in Lynn. Both are senior housing apartment complexes.
For more information on the Leefort Terrace project, visit bit.ly/CoUrbLeeFort.
