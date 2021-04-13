BOSTON — The routine redrawing of the state's political map is being delayed by a lack of data from the federal government.
The U.S. Census Bureau announced in March that due to the pandemic and other delays, it will not be able to deliver detailed data from last year's count that states need for redistricting until Sept. 30, instead of March 31.
The delay complicates efforts of legislatures across the country to redraw legislative districts.
On Wednesday, members of Massachusetts’ Redistricting Commission are scheduled to meet virtually to discuss the task of drawing boundaries of districts for Congress, the Legislature and local precincts.
Due to the data delay, they'll have little else to do.
Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, a commission member, said it's important to get the process moving, even without data.
"This would at least give the public a good sense of what the hearing schedule is," he said.
A spokeswoman for Secretary of State Bill Galvin, whose office oversaw the census count in Massachusetts, said the delay creates "challenges" as the state prepares to redraw its political maps, but verifying the data is necessary.
“We would rather have it right than fast,” said Galvin spokeswoman Deb O'Malley.
Other deadlines for the redistricting process will need to be extended, she added.
Local voting officials, for example, are required to submit redrawn precinct maps to the Legislature by June. But community-level data won't be available until the fall.
The state has some data from previous surveys showing where the population is growing, O'Malley said, and there’s some sense of “where are the lines will likely need to be redrawn."
"But the big question is whether the official census numbers match our estimates," she said. "We won't know until we get final numbers."
The U.S. Constitution requires states to draw new congressional districts every decade, following the census, to account for changes in population. States also use those numbers to draw maps for their legislative districts.
The census also determines how many congressional seats each state gets, which affects each state’s vote in the Electoral College. The population count also helps guide $1.5 trillion in federal spending every year.
Massachusetts now has nine representatives in Congress, which could increase or decrease depending on the certified count.
The state lost one congressional seat after the 2010 census when its population — officially 6,547,629 — didn’t grow as fast as the rest of the country’s.
In 2018, the Census Bureau estimated the state's population at 6,902,149 — a growth of 5.41% in nine years.
The bureau says some redistricting data will be released in an older format by August for states that are up against tight deadlines to redraw maps ahead of fall elections.
Last week, Commerce Secretary Gina Raimondo also urged state officials to be patient while the bureau finalizes the data.
She said the Census Bureau is focusing on "prioritizing accuracy.”
"We are behind, but my direction to the team is we have to get it right," she said in remarks from the White House. "The fact of the matter is it's so much better to wait a little longer and have accurate data that we all can trust."
