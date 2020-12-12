Most of the North Shore is now covered in red, high-risk zones for spread of COVID-19, based on the latest state public health report.
The heightened designations come with surging numbers of cases of the highly infectious virus in cities and towns across the state, in the weeks following Thanksgiving and as people spend more time indoors heading into the colder months.
Local and state officials strongly urge everyone to continue with strict safety measures — such as social distancing, wearing face masks at all times in public, avoiding large groups and washing hands regularly — to prevent further spread of the virus through households.
Officials say growing avenues of transmission now are from small gatherings and people getting infected and then bringing it home, infecting family members and any others within their normal social circle.
Boxford, Danvers, Hamilton, Middleton, Peabody, Salem and Topsfield are all high-risk areas, while Beverly, Ipswich, Marblehead and Swampscott are still at moderate risk, or yellow, levels. Wenham is green or low risk. Middleton is also home to the county jail, which has accounted for most of the town's cases.
Further afield, Rowley, Georgetown, Groveland, Andover, North Andover, Lawrence, Methuen, Haverhill, Amesbury, Lynnfield, Lynn, Gloucester and Manchester are also all considered high-risk for spread of the coronavirus.
Overall, Massachusetts is at high-risk with a 5.25% positivity rate over the past two weeks.
Danvers was elevated to high-risk with the Dec. 10 data, showing 274 active cases reported in the past two weeks, with an average daily incidence rate over those 14 days of 68.27 and a positivity rate of 6.82%.
Salem was also back in the red zone, with 418 active cases, an average incidence rate of 66.32, and a positivity rate of 5.13%.
The city had been seeing a downward trend, based on the previous Dec. 3 report, which showed 289 active cases, a daily incidence rate of 45.9 and positivity rate of 3.78%.
Earlier this week, Gov. Charlie Baker announced he was rolling back the state's reopening plans in light of the surging caseload and increased hospitalizations.
Starting Sunday, all cities and towns will return to Step 1 of Phase 3 of the reopening plan, requiring some businesses to close and others to reduce capacity. The limit on public gatherings is also lowered from 100 to 50.
Baker also said the first shipment, about 60,000 doses, of COVID-19 vaccine the state has ordered from Pfizer should arrive next week. Health care workers, nursing home residents and first-responders will be among the first to get vaccinated.
||||