The North Shore was scrambling Friday to prepare for the first hurricane to make landfall on New England in 30 years, an event that will arrive with barely 72 hours warning.
"I drove in this morning... I get in at 7 o'clock in the morning, and there's two people sitting at the gate," said Brian Atherton, manager of the Danversport Marina, late Friday morning. "We booked out 26 hauls in 45 minutes."
But that's at Danversport, which is further inland than many North Shore marinas. Others closer to Salem Harbor and the open ocean were issuing evacuation orders to begin the weekend, ordering boaters with slips to get out of the water.
"Pickering Wharf Marina should be pretty safe from the storm surge and the worst of the weather, because of Derby Wharf," remarked Josh Turiel, a Salem city councilor and boat owner until recently. "Hawthorne Cove and Palmer's Cove will both have issues. Palmer's Cove issued an evacuation order for all boats — they’re shutting down the docks and getting everybody off them.
A person answering the phones at Palmer's Cove Marina responded to a reporter's question Friday by saying he was "too busy" and immediately ended the call.
Meteorologists saw Henri coming from several days away — mid-week models started showing the storm could swing toward the Northeast. By Friday afternoon, a direct hit was effectively certain, with the storm expected to reach hurricane strength by Saturday morning as it followed the Eastern Seaboard, according to a storm track rendered by the National Weather Service.
But Thursday night into Friday, updated models started telling a different story.
"For the past two days, we've been talking about the uncertainty in the track forecast, going out to day four and five," said Dennis Feltgen, a meteorologist with the National Hurricane Center. "The track has been shifting a little bit west in the last 24 hours and reached the point where the track this morning now looked like a landfall in New England."
The timing of the storm is eerie. Thursday, when models started leaning toward a direct hit, marked exactly 30 years since Hurricane Bob came ashore in Rhode Island as a Category 2 storm, killing at least 17 people and leaving behind more than $1.5 billion worth of damage. Bob, which left streets in coastal towns littered with boats blown free of their moorings, left hundreds of thousands without power and water for days.
But Bob wasn't even the biggest storm to hit the North Shore in 1991. Months later, the "Perfect Storm," also known as the No-Name Hurricane for its lack of a meteorological name, struck and led to the deaths of 13 people and more than $200 million in damages. The storm later became the basis of a major novel and movie adaptation.
Henri is expected to move over New England throughout Sunday, arriving as a hurricane to begin the day before slowing down and losing strength, and then heading east into Monday, according to Salem meteorologist Arthur Francis.
"It's a day to stay home, put things away in your yard, and not have things blowing around," Francis said.
But there is one issue the region needs to prepare for, he said — an issue prompted by the rain that inundated the region and led to flash flooding on Thursday.
"We had this tremendous amount of rain yesterday. ... This locale had well over 2 inches," Francis said. "The ground is wet, and when these winds pick up, even if the winds aren't terribly strong, with all the leaves on the trees, we could have some trees coming down and power outages."
To that end, the best North Shore residents can do before Sunday is prepare — secure anything loose, keep an eye for anything that could become a projectile, and follow the storm as it approaches this weekend, Feltgen said.
"Pay attention to the forecast. The track could shift a little bit here, little bit there," he said. "Tropical-storm-force winds will already be blowing by Sunday morning. Any preparation you're going to do has to be done on Friday and Saturday."
