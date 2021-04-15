The housing crisis is forcing many communities to rethink their housing policies, and some regional planning efforts are now following Salem's lead in overhauling rules surrounding what are commonly known as in-law apartments.
The Salem City Council's efforts surrounding accessory apartments will continue with an ordinance committee meeting Thursday night. In Salem's case, a thrice-attempted effort to overhaul an in-law apartment program is just a few votes away from finally being approved in the coming weeks, ending contentious debate that first started in 2019. A main component of the change is to treat these units as regular rental apartments.
Beverly is just starting a similar process, taking an ordinance written years ago and updating it to meet current housing needs. The city is doing so with the Metropolitan Area Planning Council, where a $45,000 grant from the state's Executive Office of Energy and Environmental Affairs, and another $12,500 from MAPC paired with matching city staff time, is just getting underway, according to Ella Wise, a land-use planner with MAPC.
"A lot of municipalities do have ADU ordinances," Wise said, referring to the "Accessory Dwelling Unit" term used by city planners. "The goal is more to revisit them and better understand if they're really serving a public benefit. Our focus is on drafting the ordinance for Beverly, to aid in that drafting. We're building this online tool that, hopefully, other municipalities will be able to use."
Planners will be able to plug certain data points about their community into that tool, which will then offer some analysis and suggestions on the types of things officials may want to consider in drafting their ordinance.
Towns like Marblehead, where a recently completed "Housing Production Plan" highlighted the need for ADU rules, could benefit from this effort, according to town planner Rebecca Cutting.
"We did the Housing Production Plan, which had a lot of public feedback, and that was one of the things that kept coming up in all the forums we did, the surveys, the workshops," Cutting said. "It's our next logical step to look at that, and we're watching with interest what's happening in Salem."
Twice, the Salem council has had majority support for rewriting its in-law apartment rules, but never enough for the changes to pass with the necessary two-thirds supermajority required for zoning decisions prior to this year.
Today, only 12 accessory apartments have been approved in Salem based on an ordinance passed in 2018, but they're restricted for only relatives or caretakers. Once the need for the unit dissipates, it must be destroyed. The new rules would allow them in any home meeting specific conditions like size and square footage, something supporters say would add much needed housing units. Opponents, however, argue the program would inundate single-family neighborhoods with extra apartment units, taxing city infrastructure and exacerbating traffic issues.
With recently adopted legislation at the state level, many zoning decisions can now pass with a simple majority — meaning the seven councilors that supported the ordinance in 2019 couldn't get it passed then, but they can now since they only need six out of 11.
Beverly has had its in-law apartment rules in place for several years, but it remains unclear just how many units the city has. A 2018 report titled "The State of Zoning for Accessory Dwelling Units" listed Beverly's total permitted as a quote — "I would guess fewer than 25" — while saying none were approved from 2015 to 2017.
This week, Beverly Director of Planning & Community Development Darlene Wynne said only 15 permits have been dealt since 2015, based on an initial search. There was one unit she could specifically reference near where she lives, and "from what I can tell, there is no visible change."
"There's no parking issue. I've noticed nothing," Wynne said. "And I think that's mostly because they (the unit) have to be within the building or in a detached building." Similar to Salem, Beverly's in-law apartments are reserved only for relatives, though it has specific language supporting adopted family members.
The work with the MAPC, meanwhile, will help Beverly update its rules and give other communities a launching pad to do the same in the future, according to Wise.
"Our project, which we're just starting in Beverly, is three-fold," Wise said, "and it's a year-long process."
First, the city will run a community engagement process "to ensure we hear from the full spectrum of Beverly residents, what they need in regard to housing, what their priorities and concerns are," Wise said. "The second component is an exciting decision-support tool."
That tool, Wise said, will "provide informed estimates of impacts" from accessory apartments "based on a parcel-level analysis."
"We'll help everyone involved better understand, really, what the real issues are at play," Wise said. "Every community has a unique local context with particular issues and needs, and each ordinance needs to be well-tuned to that local context."
The third part, Wise said, is to then draft an accessory apartment ordinance for Beverly, "and to have it be finely tuned and responsive to the community, and ready for adoption by the city."
At the end of the process, the data-driven approach led by MAPC may help other communities avoid the charged debate that has taken over the issue in Salem, according to Wynne.
"It's a controversial topic, just from what we've seen in Salem, because it creates this fear of what could happen," Wynne said. "So taking the data-driven approach to it, we'll look at things like what size of units are feasible, what locations make sense."
