SALEM — The North Shore Regional Vaccination Clinic will be open for after-school hours next week to be more convenient for patients over the age of 12.
The COVID-19 vaccine clinic, at Salem State University's O'Keefe Center, 225 Canal St., Salem, will be open from 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday, May 25 and 27.
Appointments are not required but can be scheduled at https://home.color.com/vaccine/register/salem. Walk-ins will be taken. Masks are required.
Those under the age of 18 must have a consent form in order to be vaccinated. That form is available online: https://www.mass.gov/lists/ma-consent-forms-for-people-under-18-years-of-age
Those ages 12 to 15 must be accompanied by a parent or guardian.
Anticipate staying for 15-30 minutes of monitoring after receiving a vaccination.