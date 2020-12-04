SALEM — For the last few years, the Essex County Registrar of Deeds John O'Brien has been engaged in a public dispute over where his office should conduct its work, but that has changed with the project redeveloping two historic court buildings on Federal Street.
The Salem Redevelopment Authority recently awarded the right to redevelop the properties, and build housing nearby on an SRA-owned parking lot, to Winn Development, one of eight teams that initially reached out on the project in the past year.
Winn was the only finalist among three to not include the Registry of Deeds in its plans. Now that they've been tapped, however, that's changing — despite O'Brien's past arguments that the registry should remain in Shetland Park.
"They (Secretary of State William Galvin) wanted to spend $50 million to put me into the Supreme Court. That didn't work, so when they went out to bid — when COVID started in March — everything changed," O'Brien said. "We've scaled back our operations. We're probably about 85% e-recordings now. We're going to eliminate our books and plans, because everything is online.
"We're suddenly in a position where 11,000 square feet works," O'Brien said.
That prompted two of the three SRA finalists — JHR Development and North River Partnership — to include O'Brien in their plans. Winn later signed on to the idea of including the registry if an opportunity arose. O'Brien's sights are on the County Commissioner building, which was initially pitched as containing 19 housing units.
"Ideally, we want to go into the commissioner's building, and I think now, Secretary Galvin and the other officials have an opportunity," O'Brien said. "This is a historic building, and they're going to have apartments across the street. Let's keep everything consistent with the court building."
