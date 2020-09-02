The local register of deeds is warning homeowners about a company offering a service for a fee that his office provides at no cost.
Southern Essex Register of Deeds John O’Brien says he was contacted by a resident of the district alerting him that a private company called Title Lock was advertising a fraud protection service to homeowners should something be recorded on their property deed. The company charges a monthly fee of $14.99.
O’Brien says his office offers the same service free of charge to homeowners on the North Shore and Cape Ann.
Residents of the Southern Essex District can sign up for the free service by visiting salemdeeds.com and by clicking on “Property Fraud Watch”, or by calling the Customer Service department at 978-542-1704.
By signing up, a homeowner who lists their name, property address, and email address will receive an email the same day a document is recorded that matches their information. The email alert includes a link to the document, so the homeowner can verify that it is something expected.
The Customer Service team will call those without email and mail a copy of the document.
“These types of scams take advantage of people, particularly the elderly, in an attempt to scare them into paying hundreds of dollars for something that we have offered free of charge since 2017,” O’Brien said in a prepared statement.